AI in Medical Imaging Market Estimated $ 264.85 Bn by 2026 | A report by BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH

Market Analysis:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to better visualization and conclusive results in diagnostic procedure with the application of artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

Key Competitors:

BenevolentAI

OrCam

Babylon

Freenome Inc.

Clarify Health Solutions

BioXcel Therapeutics

Ada Health GmbH

GNS Healthcare

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Qventus Inc

IDx Technologies Inc.

K Health

Prognos

Medopad Ltd.

ai Inc.

Voxel TechnologyRenalytix AI plc

Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd.

PAIGE

mPulse Mobile

Suki AI Inc.

BERG LLC

Zealth Inc.

OWKIN INC

MD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Segmentation:

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Application

X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Molecular Imaging

Clinical Applications

Breast

Lung

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Liver

Prostate

Colon

Musculoskeletal

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

