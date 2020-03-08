AI in Fintech Market: Global Industry Leading Players Mainly is Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, IPsoft and Nuance Communications

The Global AI in Fintech Market is changing for a better in the forecast years 2018-2025 the CAGR analysis tell so as the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016 and base year 207 were continuously increasing.

This report on AI in Fintech market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details related to AI in Fintech industry essential are market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report.

The AI in Fintech market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AI in Fintech.

This report presents the worldwide AI in Fintech market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

THE FOLLOWING MANUFACTURERS ARE COVERED IN THIS REPORT:

Microsoft (US)

Google (California, US)

com (US)

IBM (US)

Intel (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Inbenta Technologies (US)

IPsoft (US)

Nuance Communications (US)

com (US)

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

AI IN FINTECH BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

Software Tools

Platforms

AI IN FINTECH BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION

Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Business Analytics and Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AI in Fintech market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

TABLE OF CONTENTS-KEY POINTS COVERED

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 AI in Fintech Production by Regions

5 AI in Fintech Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global AI in Fintech Study

14 Appendix

