AI in Agriculture Market 2019 – Market Size, Market Segmentation and Future Forecasts to 2025

Global AI in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide AI in Agriculture Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a program that can adapt itself to execute tasks in real-time situations using cognitive processing as the human mind. As the program can analyze and adapt itself to real-time situations, it does not require constant supervision. In the agriculture industry, on the basis of application, AI technology has been segmented into robotics, crop and soil management, and animal husbandry.

Based on technology, the AI in agriculture market has been classified into machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics. Machine learning held the largest market size owing to the growing adoption of this technology for various applications of agriculture such as precision farming, drone analytics, agriculture robots, and livestock monitoring.

The market report pegs the global AI in Agriculture market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the AI in Agriculture market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the AI in Agriculture market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Ag Leader Technology

Trimble

John Deere

Iteris

AGCO

aWhere

Gamaya

Granular

Raven Industries

Prospera

Skysquirrel Technologies Market size by Product –

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market size by End User/Applications –

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI in Agriculture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size

2.2 AI in Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 AI in Agriculture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AI in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global AI in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global AI in Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI in Agriculture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI in Agriculture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

