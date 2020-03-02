Agrochemicals Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025

Rising population, continuous shrinking of arable land, insignificant improvement in farm productivity and crop loss/wastage both during and post-harvest poses acute challenges pertaining to global food security. Moreover, crop production globally has never been immune to pest infestations and diseases. Providing adequate food to global population while overcoming the challenges, it is imperative to raise agricultural production coupled with enhancement of productivity across the value chain. Crop protection plays an indispensable role amid increasingly hostile environment due to climate change accompanied with declining resources as well as other factors.

Various agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, bio-pesticides and others

(fumigants and rodenticides) are effectively used for protection and eradication of diseases from crops. Insecticides and fungicides are primarily used for fruits and vegetables, cereals and cotton.

Latin America is one of the worlds leading crop protection market due to growth in population, limited arable land, rising urbanization and demand for better and safe foods. Brazil and Argentina are the major crop protection markets in the region with significant projected growth rate over the forecasted period. Major market restraints to agrochemicals market in the region are stringent agrochemical regulations across major markets such as Brazil, Chile, etc., ecological changes in the region leading to pest attacks as well as declining economic growth of the region. Some of the leading industry trends and developments include use of precision spray technology for crop protection in Brazil, crop management solutions platform, structural shift in Brazilian agrochemicals market, focus on agricultural inoculant, etc.

The report provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global agrochemical market. It further analyses one of the worlds largest agrochemical market  Latin America with country analysis of Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Future forecasts of agrochemicals and crop protection market across global and regional markets till 2022 is provided in the report. Furthermore, key industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the market include Syngenta AG, BASF, Bayer, FMC Corporation, Nufarm, Novozymes, among others. Syngenta AG, BASF, Bayer, FMC Corporation are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as Latin American agrochemicals market.

