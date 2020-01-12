Agrochemicals Market Report by Sales Growth, Price, Type, Application and Manufacturers(Monsanto Company, Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE & Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd) By 2024

The global agrochemicals market can be categorised on the basis of product types into fertilizers and pesticides. Based on different type of fertilizers, the global agrochemicals market can be divided into nitrogenous, potassic and phosphatic fertilizers. It includes broad range of pesticides, chemical growth agents, hormones and other synthetic fertilizers.It also includes synthetic fertilizers, hormones and concentrated stores of raw animal manure.

The increasing research and development (R&D) in the field of bio-pesticides in order to compete with organic farming and integrated pest management (IPM) is one of the most recent trends in the global agrochemicals market.

Agrochemical is a general term for the different kinds of chemical products used in agriculture. Agrochemicals refer to the broad range of pesticides, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and nematicides. Agrochemicals are specialty chemical products used, particularly in horticulture, agriculture and floriculture. Supply chain inefficiency and inadequate infrastructure are the major causes for such losses.