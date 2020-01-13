AGROCHEMICALS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Agrochemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agrochemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Dow Agro Sciences
Monsanto
DuPont
Adama
Nufarm
FMC
Sumitomo Chemical
UPL (Formerlay United Phosphorus)
Arysta Lifescience
Wynca Chemical
Kumiai Chemical
Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
Sanonda Group
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group
Nanjing Red Sun
Bailing Agrochemical
Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical
Yancheng Limin Chemical
KWIN Joint-Stock
Jiangsu Pesticide
Hubei Sanonda
Zhejiang Hisun Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Herbicide
Fungicide
Insecticide
Plant Growth Regulator
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Agrochemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Agrochemicals manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
Table of Contents – Key Points
Global Agrochemicals Market Research Report 2018
1 Agrochemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agrochemicals
1.2 Agrochemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Agrochemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Herbicide
1.2.3 Fungicide
1.2.5 Insecticide
1.2.6 Plant Growth Regulator
Other
1.3 Global Agrochemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Agrochemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.4 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.3.5 Turfs & Ornamentals
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Agrochemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Agrochemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Agrochemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Agrochemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Agrochemicals Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Agrochemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Agrochemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Agrochemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Agrochemicals Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Agrochemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Agrochemicals Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Agrochemicals Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
………..
7 Global Agrochemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Syngenta
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Syngenta Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Bayer Crop Science
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Bayer Crop Science Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 BASF
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 BASF Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Dow Agro Sciences
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Dow Agro Sciences Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Monsanto
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Monsanto Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 DuPont
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 DuPont Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Adama
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Adama Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Nufarm
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Nufarm Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 FMC
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 FMC Agrochemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……Continued
