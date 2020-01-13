AGROCHEMICALS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Agrochemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agrochemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL (Formerlay United Phosphorus)

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Nanjing Red Sun

Bailing Agrochemical

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

Yancheng Limin Chemical

KWIN Joint-Stock

Jiangsu Pesticide

Hubei Sanonda

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Plant Growth Regulator

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Agrochemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Agrochemicals manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents – Key Points



Global Agrochemicals Market Research Report 2018

1 Agrochemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agrochemicals

