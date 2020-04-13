Agritourism Market 2019: Global Industry Shows Enormous Growth by its Top Manufacturer during Forecast Period 2024

Research Study On “Global Agritourism Market 2019” Highlights on Different Features of the Market With a Specific Spotlight On Distinguishing The Key Business Influencers.

Agritourism or Agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.

Agritourism are mainly classified into the following types: Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism and Event and Recreation Agritourism. Event and Recreation Agritourism is the most widely type which takes up about 57.62 % of the total in 2018 in Global.

Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, AlTour International, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Corporation, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, TUI Group, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travels, Butterfield & Robinson etc. are the key suppliers in the global Agritourism market.

Agritourism Market will register a 12.9% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach US$ 10160 million by 2024, from US$ 5543.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Agritourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Agritourism Market report includes the Agritourism market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Agritourism market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value And Volume Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Segmentation by Application:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Report Also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Vendor/Manufacturers in the Market. The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Corporation

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

TUI Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

The Global Agritourism Market report includes the value chain and stakeholder analysis in the Agritourism market for the customers to provide key insights into the Agritourism market. This global report further includes the market outlook for the customers to understand the market from all perspectives and they shall be empowered to make better business decisions in the global Agritourism market. The insights and opportunities provided within the global Agritourism market report make it all the more helpful for the customers to know the market well and deduce the best ways to generate the maximum revenue across all streams and channels.

