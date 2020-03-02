Agriculture Technology Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights 2019-2025

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Agriculture Technology Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.
Agriculture plays a fundamental role in fulfilling basic needs of food, feed and energy. Explosive population growth over the years has drastically affected food supplies in major parts of the world. It has imposed high pressure on arable land and other resources such as water, energy and biological. Climate change, diminishing resources have led to increasingly hostile environment for adequate food production. Population in developing and lesser privileged nations are more vulnerable to food shortage. Furthermore, agricultural production has never been immune to pests and diseases which has varied impact in different geographies. Proliferation of agricultural technology has emerged as an indispensable tool in safeguarding global food security.
Agriculture technology has been broadly categorized into six major segments – agricultural bioscience, data-enabled agriculture, automation and robotics, supply chain and logistics, agricultural processing, and alternative business models. Each of these categories consists of various technological cluster within its ambit. Amongst these, big data and analytics, food security and traceability, biologics, optimization hardware, sensors and connectivity, new-crop technologies, and autonomous equipment have emerged in the frontline.
Propagation of agriculture technology is fuelled by growing demand for food products, declining arable land per capita, and variability of climatic conditions, amongst others. By mid of the century, food production has to rise by 70% in comparison to that in last decade in order to effectively satiate needs of growing population. All the stakeholders, ranging from farmers to the governments have been working hard to embrace sophisticated technology to meet the ends. Some of the latest industry developments include Agtech financing, advent of precision spray technology, increased use of UAVs in fields, Variable rate planting, etc. However, certain factors such as issue of data privacy, inadequate technological infrastructure and shortage of skilled agricultural manpower have been detrimental to adoption of agricultural technology globally.
The report provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global precision farming market. It further analyses usage of GNSS technology in agriculture with detailed analysis of shipments of GNSS devices by region and application. Future forecasts on all prominent application areas of the industry till 2022 is also provided in the report. Furthermore, key industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.
Major industry players such as Deere & Company, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Ag Junction, Raven Industries Inc., Topcon, AGCO Corporation are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global agricultural technology market.
