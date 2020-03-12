Agriculture Technologies Market 2019: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By John Deere, Trimble Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting,

Global Agriculture Technologies market report is a scrupulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. The report also identifies and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Information and Communication Technology industry. Agriculture Technologies market research report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The data and information regarding the Agriculture Technologies industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. It involves major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

This Agriculture Technologies market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept at the centre while building this global Agriculture Technologies market report. The research studies involved in this Agriculture Technologies report helps to estimate several important aspects that includes but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. This global Agriculture Technologies market research analysis highlights a vast market place.

Market Analysis: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Global agriculture technologies market is driven by the achievement of operational efficiency and effectiveness through heavy acceptance of technology in farming practices which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

In October 2018, Watson decision platform for agriculture to be launched by IBM which wil integrate data and artificial intelligence within the farming. This will help the food producers and their suppliers to easily manage their raw material and finished products.

In January 2018, John deere and farm dog brought a new project to produce variable rate spray technology. This will help in controlling the pest and diseases within the livestock.

Table Of Content: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Agriculture Technologies Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Agriculture Technologies Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Agriculture Technologies Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Segmentation: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouses, Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)



By Offering

Hardware Precision Farming Hardware Automation and Control Systems, Sensing and Monitoring Systems Livestock Monitoring Hardware RFID Tags & Readers, Sensors, Transmitters & Mounting Equipment, GPS, Others Fish Farming Hardware GPS/GNSS, Sensors, Others Smart Greenhouse Hardware HVAC Systems, LED Grow Lights, Sensors, Others Software Local/Web Based Cloud Based Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) Services System Integration & Consulting, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services, Maintenance and Support



By Application

Precision Farming Applications, Livestock Monitoring Applications, Fish Farming Applications, Smart Greenhouse Applications, Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Global agriculture technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agriculture technologies for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide. As it is more effective than human work process.

Rise in the demand for food across the globe for ever growing population. This increases the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster.

Increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with quantity.

Market Restraints: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

The agricultural industry is very fragmented because of this the technology within the agriculture are not being implemented globally.

There are less skilled farmer which do not have much technological knowledge on how to use the agricultural technology

There is high initial cost in the agricultural technology implementation which restrains the people to use such tools & techniques.

Key Insights in the report: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

