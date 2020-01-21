Agriculture Pumps Market Type (Centrifugal, Mixed-flow, Axial-flow), Industry Trends, Growing Demand & Business Growth, Key Players (Grundfos, Weir Group PLC, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, LSM Pumps) and 2025 Forecast

The global agriculture pumps market report provides the detailed analysis of market status and forecast, classifies the market value and volume by type, manufacturers, application, and geographical region. The report also focuses on the leading manufacturers in several regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, and others. This report provides the market estimations in terms of revenue and volume, for the period of 2018 to 2025.

This report provides the in-depth analysis of industry trends and share analysis across the globe. Also, the several leading players along with industry profiles which include the fundamental opinions about the global agriculture pumps market landscape. Developing and high-growth sectors of agriculture pump market, market drivers, restraints, high-growth drivers also covered in this report. Advancement in technologies and developments that will be advantageous for the several industries, which are challenging in the market. This report provides detailed analysis of an overview of revenue, supply, demand, future cost, and growth of global agriculture pumps market into coming years.

The historic and forecast statistics delivered from forecast period 2018 to 2025. The report gives a complete information regarding production, consumption, import, export and major regions. The global agriculture pumps market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1.99 billion to USD 3.13 billion at a register CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growth in the agriculture sector owing to the increasing food demand has driven the global agriculture pumps market growth.

Likewise, the increasing demand of solar pumps in emerged markets is the major factor of global agriculture pumps market trends. The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geographical regions. On the basis of type, this market is sub-segmented into axial-flow, mixed-flow, centrifugal, and others. In between these, the Centrifugal segment dominated the agriculture pumps market, followed by mixed-flow and axial-flow segments in 2017. However, the mixed-flow segment is estimated to grow with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period, due to its several applications.

Based on downstream industry, the market is categorized into irrigation, agriculture vehicles, agricultural machinery, and others. In 2017, the irrigation segment had the highest market global agriculture pumps market share.

In terms of geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, and others. Among these, the Asia-Pacific had the highest agriculture pumps market share, in 2017. Likewise, the market in Asia Pacific region is likely to grow with the maximum CAGR over the prediction period. Also, India and China contributed hugely in Asia-Pacific due to the growth in economic advancement in agriculture sector.

This market is highly competitive and has the existence of large number of international manufacturers. Additionally, with the new entrants, the competitive environment among the vendors in the global agriculture pumps market will increase during the forecast period. To improve market positions in the agriculture pumps market, the players are concentrating on the delivering the product customization choices to fulfill the requirements of their consumers. Some leading vendors in global agriculture pumps market are Grundfos, Flowserve, Sulzer, KSB, Wilo and others.

Key segments of the global agriculture pumps market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (thousand units)

Centrifugal

Mixed-flow

Axial-flow

Others

Downstream Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (thousand units)

Irrigation

Agricultural machinery

Agricultural vehicles

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (thousand units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

