Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Structure And Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

The term machine to machine (M2M) is used to describe a technology that enables connected devices to share data or information and perform actions without human assistance. An agricultural M2M is used to describe irrigation systems, vehicles, and weather stations that are linked to each other using a telecom network and core software for the analysis and delivery of instructions. Agriculture M2M is a part of growing internet of things trend, in which devices can be accessed and controlled over the network. According to Cisco Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Trends, 2017 – 2022 whitepaper, the global internet users are expected to reach 4.8 Bn by 2022. Additionally, the number of networked devices and connections is expected to reach 28.5 Bn by 2022. This trend clearly shows the rise machine to machine (M2M) and opportunities created for various vendors.

The agricultural sector requires heterogeneous production machinery, diverse process partners, and high operational machinery costs. Demand for food production is expected to increase by 70% by 2050. Rise in energy prices, reduction of underground water levels, and loss of farmland due to rapid urbanization are increasing the pressure on the agriculture industry and individual farmers to maximize yield and revenue. However Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions play an important role in the rapid transformation of agricultural sector towards smart farming. It is helping farmers and agriculture producers to use technologies by providing them remote connectivity between farms and information management system including monitoring, land management, food traceability and many more.

The agriculture M2M solutions help farmers and agricultural businesses to monitor equipment, manage their livestock and crops, assess environmental impact on production and keep a track of their machinery such as tractors and harvesters. Farmers are able to take informed decisions to improve yields and increase efficiency and transparency within the agricultural value chain by employing agriculture M2M solutions. High cost of setting up and maintenance services, limited network coverage, and poor understanding of business cases restrain the agriculture machine to machine market.

Agriculture M2M solutions create opportunity for mobile operators, as they are better positioned to contribute, influence, and benefit from the agriculture value chain. Mobile operators are also exploring different options to expand their services beyond connectivity, capture bigger share of the market, and increase sustainability of their businesses. New partnerships can help in standardization of agriculture M2M services, reduce cost of deployment and integration issues, and defragment the ecosystem. Mobile operator led investment in startups, innovation hubs, and marketing campaigns is creating awareness among various users about the benefits of M2M to their agriculture operations. This, in turn, can help them invest in and use agriculture M2M solutions.

The global agriculture machine to machine market can be segmented based on application type and region. In terms of application type, the market can be categorized into precision farming, remote monitoring and control, dairy herd management, and data management. Based on region, the global agriculture machine to machine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the agriculture machine to machine market include Aeris, Argus Control Systems, Davis Instruments, John Deere, Elecsys Corporation, Eltopia Communications, Kontron AG, McCrometer Inc., Orange Business Services, Semios Technologies Inc., Telit Communications PLC, Verizon Communications, Trimble Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Valley Irrigation, Tyro Remotes, Turkcell, and Vodafone Group plc. These companies invest considerably in research & development to incorporate new technologies in their solutions and develop new products. Additionally, these players engage in strategic partnerships with other players to expand their presence and gain market share in different regions across the globe.