Agriculture Enzymes Sales Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2019 to 2025

Agricultural enzymes are bioactive proteins, which are used instead of chemical for food production and protection. They are also used for crop fertility and protection against various pests & diseases.

The agricultural enzymes market is growing fast in recent years owing to the growing preference for organic and bio-based derivatives for food production and protection as a replacement to chemicals. Moreover, the rapidly increasing population and rising urbanization is fostering the adoption of biological agricultural products such as bio-stimulants, bio pesticides along with natural enzymes, throughout the world.

The global Agriculture Enzymes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agriculture Enzymes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Enzymes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes

China National Chemical

DowDuPont

DSM

Greenmax Agrotech

Bayer

Agrinos

Stoller USA

BioWorks

Agri Life

Monsanto

Ab Enzymes

Lonza

Camson BioTechnologies

Greenmax Agrotech



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Phosphatases

Dehydrogenases

Proteases

Sulfatases



Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals



