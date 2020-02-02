Agriculture Drone Market: Overview of key Market Forces Propelling and Restraining Market Growth

The vendor landscape of the global agriculture drone market is expected to witness entrance of new players who are expected to bring advance technologies to the market, helping the market move ahead in the direction of maturity, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Venture funding has already started picking pace in the field of agriculture technologies and big investors are becoming more willing to invest in start-ups with new solutions for precision farming. The trend of investment points at the promising growth potential that the market shall possess in the near future.

Manufacturers of agriculture drones are continuously innovating agri-drones in terms of the functionality to stay ahead of the intensifying competition. Companies are actively developing advanced product varieties such as quadcopter drones that can efficiently cater to farmer’s need. Moreover, leading players in agriculture drones market are collaborating with software providers and small vendors to bring easy-to-use and advanced drone packages. Some of the leading vendors in the market are Agribotix LLC, Delair Technologies Inc., Honeycomb Corporation, Precision Hawk, Drone AG, Ag Eagle Aerial Systems, Parrot SA, Aerovironment Inc., DJI Innovate, Yamaha Corporation, Sentera LLC., and Ideaforge India Private Ltd.

According to the report, the global agricultural drone market will expand at an exponential 21.35 CAGR from 2018 to 2026, rising to a valuation of US$1,932.6 mn by 2026.

In 2016, a vast majority of the global revenue was held by the fixed-wing drone segment, followed by the multi-rotor drone variety. Deployment of hybrid drones is still limited to very large farms and is not expected to gain notable momentum in coming two to three years. This is largely owing to the fact that the overall agriculture drone market is still at nascent stage and farmers are still in the preliminary stages of receiving education about drone operations and their usability. Thus, unless farmers start completely acknowledging the vast capabilities and benefits of drones, hybrid drone are likely to find limited use in precision agriculture.

Geographically, North America dominated the agriculture drone market in 2016, and is expected to remain the dominant regional market over the report’s forecast period as well. In North America, the U.S is anticipated to drive the growth of agriculture drone market. The deployment of different type of drones is rising at a rapid pace in U.S. farms. Moreover, the country has also witnessed huge surge in drone manufacturers who are integrating analytics software with drones for better result.