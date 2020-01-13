Agriculture Bactericides Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Global Industry Size, Analysis And Forecast Report -2023

Market Synopsis

The Global Agriculture Bactericides Market is presumed to expand at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the rising demand for food grains, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Agriculture bactericides are crop protectants used by the farmers in the agriculture produce. Bactericides comprise chemical or biological compounds that restrict bacterial infection and are extensively used for crop protection. Copper-based bactericides, amide bactericides, and dithiocarbamate bactericides are some of the commercial chemical agriculture bactericides widely available in the market.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the change in climate, there has been a noticeable increase in the pest life cycle which is considered to be one of the major factors driving the Agriculture Bactericides Market both in developed and developing countries. The increasing population has escalated the demand for crop production. This has resulted in the demand for food security and crop damage caused by the bacteria, thereby propelling the market growth during the assessment period. Moreover, the growing demand for crop protectants from bacterial infection is estimated to foster the market growth at a global level. Also, acceptance of integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivators is further fueling the market growth.

On the flip side, toxicity caused due to the consumption of agriculture bactericides is estimated to retard the market growth in the coming years. Workers handling such bactericides on a daily basis can suffer acute health problems such as dizziness, abdominal pain, nausea, headaches, vomiting, and eye and skin problems.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market for agriculture bactericides are Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. (Japan), FMC Corporation (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and others.

Global Agriculture Bactericides Market: Segmental Analysis

The global agriculture bactericides market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, form, and region.

By mode of type, the global agriculture bactericides market has been segmented into amide agriculture bactericides, copper-based agriculture bactericides, dithiocarbamate agriculture bactericides, and others. Among these, the copper-based agriculture bactericides segment is likely to dominate the global market closely followed by dithiocarbamate. The growth is attributed to its high use of agricultural crops and fruits and vegetables.

By mode of form, the global agriculture bactericides market has been segmented into liquid, powder, and others. Among these, the liquid segment is estimated to dominate the market due to easy use nature.

By mode of application, the global agriculture bactericides market has been segmented into cereals & pulses, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds & grains, and others. Among these, the fruits and vegetable segment is presumed to dominate the global market due to growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with organic fruits and vegetables.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the agriculture bactericides market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the European region is considered to dominate the global agriculture bactericides market owing to the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables from the farmers. Also, Germany and the U.K. accounts for the high use of bactericides for the protection of fruits and vegetables from bacteria due to rising awareness associated with the benefits of using bactericides.

The North American region is estimated to exhibit a significant growth owing to the growing consumer awareness and demand for organic fruits, cereals, vegetables, and pulses in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Industry News

September 19, 2018: It has been proven that copper fungicides can be regularly applied on crops, which is an alternative to the antibiotics, in order to control fungal and bacterial diseases in crops. Use of such fungicides will not pose a risk to the public health in the long term.