agriculture analytics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Demand, Growth, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2019 to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Agriculture Analytics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global agriculture analytics market was valued at US$ 550.63 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1873.52 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.54% during a forecast period.

Agriculture is exploitation of solar energy made possible by an adequate supply of water and nutrients to keep plant growth. In agriculture sector were farmers and agribusinesses have to make numerous decisions daily and intricate complexities involve the several factors influencing them. An essential issue for agricultural planning intention is the accurate yield estimation for the many crops involved in the planning.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding agriculture analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in agriculture analytics market.

Key Players operating in the Global Agriculture Analytics Market

Accenture

Agribotix

Agrivi

Agvue Technologies

Awhere

Conservis Corporation

Deere & Company

Delaval

DTN

Farmers Business Network

Farmers Edge

Geosys

Granular

Gro Intelligence

IBM

Iteris

Monsanto Company

Oracle

Precisionhawk

Proagrica

Resson

SAP

Stesalit

Taranis

Trimble

Scope of the Global Agriculture Analytics Market

Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Component

Solution

Services

Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area

Farm Analytics

Aquaculture Analytics

Livestock Analytics

Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Farm Size

Small and Medium-Sized Farms

Large Farms

Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Increasing pressure to meet the global demand for food, growing government initiatives to deploy modern agricultural techniques, and unpredictable climate changes and environmental factors are boosting the agriculture analytics market growth. However, lack of standardization for data management and data aggregation in agriculture market, and lack of technical know-how among farmers is hindering the market growth.

The livestock analytics application segment to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Agriculture analytics solution and services aid livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and progress several livestock management processes, such as behaviour monitoring and management, feeding management, milk harvesting, breed management, heat stress management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting. Livestock analytics includes using various devices, such as feeding systems, RFID, farm management systems, GPS, robotic milking machines, and other software technology solutions, to progress farm production.

On-premises deployment type to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. Data security concerns among the end users are contributing to the greater adoption of on-premises agriculture analytics market globally. The on-premises agricultural analytics market is majorly deployed by large farms as they have better ability to invest.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in agriculture analytics market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of many technologies including IoT, smart agriculture, mobile, predictive analytics, AI, and cloud. The region comprises advanced countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most progressive region in terms of adopting digital technologies. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for agriculture analytics solution and services.

