agriculture analytics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Demand, Growth, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2019 to 2026

Global agriculture analytics market was valued at US$ 550.63 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1873.52 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.54% during a forecast period.
Agriculture is exploitation of solar energy made possible by an adequate supply of water and nutrients to keep plant growth. In agriculture sector were farmers and agribusinesses have to make numerous decisions daily and intricate complexities involve the several factors influencing them. An essential issue for agricultural planning intention is the accurate yield estimation for the many crops involved in the planning.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding agriculture analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in agriculture analytics market.
Key Players operating in the Global Agriculture Analytics Market
Accenture
Agribotix
Agrivi
Agvue Technologies
Awhere
Conservis Corporation
Deere & Company
Delaval
DTN
Farmers Business Network
Farmers Edge
Geosys
Granular
Gro Intelligence
IBM
Iteris
Monsanto Company
Oracle
Precisionhawk
Proagrica
Resson
SAP
Stesalit
Taranis
Trimble
Scope of the Global Agriculture Analytics Market
Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Component
Solution
Services
Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area
Farm Analytics
Aquaculture Analytics
Livestock Analytics
Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Farm Size
Small and Medium-Sized Farms
Large Farms
Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud
Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Increasing pressure to meet the global demand for food, growing government initiatives to deploy modern agricultural techniques, and unpredictable climate changes and environmental factors are boosting the agriculture analytics market growth. However, lack of standardization for data management and data aggregation in agriculture market, and lack of technical know-how among farmers is hindering the market growth.
The livestock analytics application segment to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Agriculture analytics solution and services aid livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and progress several livestock management processes, such as behaviour monitoring and management, feeding management, milk harvesting, breed management, heat stress management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting. Livestock analytics includes using various devices, such as feeding systems, RFID, farm management systems, GPS, robotic milking machines, and other software technology solutions, to progress farm production.
On-premises deployment type to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. Data security concerns among the end users are contributing to the greater adoption of on-premises agriculture analytics market globally. The on-premises agricultural analytics market is majorly deployed by large farms as they have better ability to invest.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in agriculture analytics market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of many technologies including IoT, smart agriculture, mobile, predictive analytics, AI, and cloud. The region comprises advanced countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most progressive region in terms of adopting digital technologies. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for agriculture analytics solution and services.
Some Points from TOC for Agriculture Analytics Market:
1 Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
1.3. Research Objectives
2 Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Research Methodology
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.1.1. Secondary data
2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources
2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources
3 Executive Summary: Global Agriculture Analytics Market, by Market Value (US$ Mn)
4 Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Indicator
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.5. Market Risk Analysis
4.6. SWOT Analysis
4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies
4.8. Patent Registration
5 Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators
6 Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast
6.1. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
6.1.1. North America
6.1.2. Europe
6.1.3. Asia Pacific
6.1.4. Middle East & Africa
6.1.5. South America
7 Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application Area
7.1. Introduction and Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Application Area
7.4. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application Area
7.5. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis, by Application Area
7.6. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application Area
8 Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment type
8.1. Introduction and Definition
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Deployment type
8.4. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment type
8.5. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment type
8.6. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Deployment type
9 Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Farm Size
9.1. Introduction and Definition
9.2. Key Findings
9.3. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Farm Size
9.4. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Farm Size
9.5. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis, by Farm Size
9.6. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Farm Size
10 Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
10.1. Introduction and Definition
10.2. Key Findings
10.3. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Component
10.4. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component
10.5. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis, by Component
10.6. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component
11 Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis, by Region
11.1. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
11.2. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
11.3. Global Agriculture Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
..Continued
