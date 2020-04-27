Agriculture 4.0: The Smart Packaging Solutions for future of farming

The demand within the global market for agriculture packaging has been rising at a stellar pace, majorly due to advancements in the field of farming and horticulture. Agriculture packaging is gradually emerging as a significant industry across a number of regions. The need for transporting agricultural produce to the cities and suburbs has propelled demand for agriculture packaging. Furthermore, advancements in the packaging industry have brought in key technologies that have earmarked an era of growth in the agriculture sector.

Packaging of agricultural equipments, grains, fodder, and all other all other material related to the agricultural industry comes under agriculture packaging. Hence, the ambit of growth within the global agriculture packaging market is quite large. There is a heavy possibility of new avenues emerging in the global agriculture packaging market. Moreover, the need for swift and sound delivery of agriculture produce has also aided the growth of the global market. The presence of multiple vendors in the global agriculture packaging market has also aided the growth of the global market.

The global market for agriculture packaging may be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: material, product, barrier strength, application, and region. It is integral to delve into the aforementioned segments of the global agriculture packaging market.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global agriculture packaging market is a deft explanation of the forces that have aided market growth. The presence of an expansive agricultural sector in multiple regions is a key trend that has been analyzed in the report. Furthermore, the need for seamless transport of agricultural goods can also be met with a strong fabric for packaging within agriculture. The regional dynamics of the global agriculture packaging market have been deftly enunciated in the global market.

Global Agriculture Packaging Market : Trends and Opportunities

The demand within the global agriculture packaging market has been rising on account of the rising use of drums and bottles in the agricultural sector. Storage of high yielding seeds and pesticides in containers and drums has led to the growth of the global agriculture packaging market.

Moreover, the packaging of agricultural goods is closely aligned with the warehousing sector which has in turn aided market growth. It is expected that the use of metals, plastics, and paper for packaging agricultural feeds would play a major role in the growth of the global agriculture packaging market. The market shall also gather traction due to the tremendous amount of investment made towards agriculture packaging by government entities.

Global Agriculture Packaging Market: Market Potential

The global market for agriculture packaging has been expanding alongside advancements in the field of agricultural storage. The surplus in production needs to be managed in order to prevent decay of grains and crops. This factor has played a major role in the growth of the global agriculture packaging market in recent times. The market for agriculture packaging has also expanded on account of advancements in the field of harvesting.

Global Agriculture Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global market for agriculture packaging has been segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The market for agriculture packaging in Asia Pacific has been expanding at a robust pace, majorly due to the stellar agricultural sector in India.

Global Agriculture Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the global agriculture packaging market are Sonoco Products Company (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), and Mondi Group (South Africa).

