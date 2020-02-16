AGRICULTURAL SURFACTANTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Agricultural Surfactants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Agricultural Surfactants Market 2018

The Agricultural Surfactants market is driven by the rise in the demand for agrochemicals, adoption of modern agricultural practices, and increase in demand for green solutions; for example, the emerging use of bio-based surfactants.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agricultural Surfactants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America was the largest agricultural surfactants market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Agricultural Surfactants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DOWDUPONT

BASF

AKZONOBEL

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

SOLVAY

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

CLARIANT

HELENA CHEMICAL COMPANY

NUFARM

CRODA INTERNATIONAL

STEPAN COMPANY

WILBUR-ELLIS COMPANY

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Herbicide

Fungicide

Pesticides

Other

