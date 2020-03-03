agricultural packaging Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Agricultural packaging Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global agricultural packaging market size was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.72 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.25 % during a forecast period.

Agricultural Packaging is required to protect & preserve agricultural products and resources for a long period of time. Agricultural packaging is mainly used for product branding as well as reduces shipping costs.

Increased trade of agrochemicals and better shelf life of agrochemicals & biologicals are boosting the growth of the market. Increased focus on developing efficient & environment-friendly packaging, and strict environmental regulations supporting the development of sustainable packaging solutions are major opportunities of the market. Recycling & environmental concerns are the key challenges of the market. However, instability in raw material prices for plastic packaging is limiting the growth of the market.

Chemical pesticides & fertilizers are the key applications of agricultural packaging market, owing to the growing ban on chemical pesticides in major countries. An increasing need for the development of agricultural packaging for fertilizers is also boosting the growth of the chemical pesticides & fertilizers. The reduced growth cost & time associated with packaging solutions for these agrochemicals, high growth for pest resistance across the globe, and the advent of environmental packaging solutions in the agricultural packaging market are propelling the growth of the market.

Fertilizer packaging bag observes with the hard international quality standards as well as keep the chemical substance and other materials in their original form. Fertilizer packaging team holds the advanced machinery as well as expertise in understanding & implementing effective packaging solutions for different pesticides.

The Key Players Operating In the Global Agricultural Packaging Market:

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

LC Packaging International BV

Packaging Corporation of America

H.B. Fuller Company

Atlantic Packaging

NNZ Group

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A

Greif, Inc.

Time Technoplast Ltd

Berry Global, Inc.

Proampac LLC

Klockner Pentaplast Group

The Scope of Global Agricultural Packaging Market:

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Paper & paperboards

Composite materials

Others

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Product:

Pouches & bags

Drums

Bottles & cans

Others

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Application:

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food grains

Vegetable & Fruits

Chemical pesticides

Other

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Barrier Strength:

Low

Medium

High

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

South America

Plastics are the most widely adopted packaging material for pesticides & fertilizers in rigid as well as flexible form. The factors supporting the growing assumption of plastic in agricultural packaging market are that they are lightweight, strong, and economical to manufacture, thus the market for plastic in agricultural packaging is estimated to dominate the global market.

Pouches & bags are a leading supplier to the global agricultural packaging market, owing to the pouches & bags are more useful and protective against bacteria. Pouches & bags offer the widest range of flexible packaging for fruits, vegetables, herbs, and potatoes. Pouches & bags are also useful for biodegradable packaging for agricultural packaging market and offer unique & safe packaging for every type of bio-food.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global agricultural packaging market, followed by North America during the forecast period, owing to the growing trade opportunities of agrochemicals across the globe, mainly in countries such as China, India, the US, and Canada are the major factors contributing to the high growth opportunities in Asia Pacific regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global agricultural packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by Material, price, financial position, Material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global agricultural packaging market.

