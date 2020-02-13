Agricultural Adjuvants Market Insight, Segment Forecast With Nufarm, Croda, BASF, AkzoNobel, Solvay, Evonik, The Dow Chemical Company, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, Huntsman Corporation, Wilbur-Ellis, Clariant, Stepan Company, Lamberti And More

The file covers every nearby and global market analysis and “agricultural adjuvants market” projection. Moreover, the studies professionals evaluated sales and sales era from this unique market in trendy. These insights can be directed towards unjust standards, greater decision-making and greater commercial corporation techniques. The file constitutes a qualitative and quantitative comparison by means of industry analysts through the marketplace value chain, first-hand data, assistance from industry specialists and their most cutting-edge acknowledgement, and through the usage of each and every manufacturer of the agricultural adjuvants industry. The file offers Porter analysis, PESTEL contrast and market enchantment, assisting to better recognize the macro-and micro-level market nation of affairs.
The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.71 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market is due to the rising need for improved pest management techniques.
Agricultural adjuvants are chemicals that are used to enhance the response of pesticides, and other chemical agents. Adjuvants act as additives and cannot be used to eliminate pests by themselves, Instead these just enhance and improve the ability and response of pesticides. These adjuvants are usually mixed in with pesticides or applied separately. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the agricultural adjuvants market are
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Solvay
- Evonik Industries AG
- Nufarm Limited
- Croda International Plc
- BASF SE
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC
- Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.
- Stepan Company
- Clariant
- Lamberti S.p.A.
Other Players are WinField Solutions LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Momentive, Interagro Ltd., Monsanto Company, ORO AGRI, Syngenta, Elkem ASA, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Monument Chemical, and Loveland Products Inc.
The global agricultural adjuvants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agricultural adjuvants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Rising adoption of crop protecting chemicals is driving the market growth
- Increase in awareness regarding the agrochemicals and innovative farming equipment is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Stringent and inconsistent regulations by the authorities regarding the adjuvants is causing the market to be restrained
- Increase in the bans on a number of products is also causing the market to be restrained
Segmentation: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market
- By Function
- Activator Adjuvants
- Surfactants
- Oil-based adjuvants
- Utility Adjuvants
- Compatibility agents
- Buffers/Acidifiers
- Antifoam agents
- Drift control agents
- Water conditioners
- Humectants
- Deposition agents
- Thickeners
- Foam markers
- Colorants
- By Chemical Group
- Alkoxylates
- Sulfonates
- Organosilicones
- Others
- Polyacrylates
- Phospholipids
- Combination blends
- By Crop Type
- Cereals & Grains
- Corn
- Wheat
- Rice
- Sorghum
- Barley
- Oats
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Soybean
- Canola
- Cotton
- Sunflower
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
- Sugarcane
- Turf
- Ornamentals
- Greenhouse & nursery plants
- By Application
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Herbicides
- Others
- Fertilizers
- Micronutrients
- Plant growth regulators
- Miticides
- Acaricides
- By Formulation
- In-formulation
- Tank-mix
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
