Agricultural Adjuvants Market Insight, Segment Forecast With Nufarm, Croda, BASF, AkzoNobel, Solvay, Evonik, The Dow Chemical Company, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, Huntsman Corporation, Wilbur-Ellis, Clariant, Stepan Company, Lamberti And More

The file offers Porter analysis, PESTEL contrast and market enchantment, assisting to better recognize the macro-and micro-level market nation of affairs.

The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.71 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market is due to the rising need for improved pest management techniques.

Agricultural adjuvants are chemicals that are used to enhance the response of pesticides, and other chemical agents. Adjuvants act as additives and cannot be used to eliminate pests by themselves, Instead these just enhance and improve the ability and response of pesticides. These adjuvants are usually mixed in with pesticides or applied separately. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the agricultural adjuvants market are

The Dow Chemical Company

Solvay

Evonik Industries AG

Nufarm Limited

Croda International Plc

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Huntsman International LLC

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.

Stepan Company

Clariant

Lamberti S.p.A.

Other Players are WinField Solutions LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Momentive, Interagro Ltd., Monsanto Company, ORO AGRI, Syngenta, Elkem ASA, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Monument Chemical, and Loveland Products Inc.

The global agricultural adjuvants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agricultural adjuvants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of crop protecting chemicals is driving the market growth

Increase in awareness regarding the agrochemicals and innovative farming equipment is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent and inconsistent regulations by the authorities regarding the adjuvants is causing the market to be restrained

Increase in the bans on a number of products is also causing the market to be restrained

Segmentation: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

By Function Activator Adjuvants



Surfactants Oil-based adjuvants



Utility Adjuvants

Compatibility agents Buffers/Acidifiers Antifoam agents Drift control agents Water conditioners Humectants Deposition agents Thickeners Foam markers Colorants



By Chemical Group Alkoxylates Sulfonates Organosilicones Others



Polyacrylates Phospholipids Combination blends



By Crop Type Cereals & Grains



Corn Wheat Rice Sorghum Barley Oats



Oilseeds & Pulses

Soybean Canola Cotton Sunflower



Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Sugarcane Turf Ornamentals Greenhouse & nursery plants



By Application Insecticides Fungicides Herbicides Others



Fertilizers Micronutrients Plant growth regulators Miticides Acaricides



By Formulation In-formulation Tank-mix

By Geography North America



US Canada Mexico



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



