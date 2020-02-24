Aging Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Aging is a process of becoming older, that brings physical, social and psychological changes to the body. In addition, aging is one of the major risk factors for the occurrence of many diseases.

The cause of aging is still unknown; however, some proposed theories such as damage accumulation and programmed aging, are heading the hypothetical process of aging.

According to researchers, there are three pathways that can influence the aging rate which includes growth hormone/insulin-like growth factor 1 signaling pathway; activity levels of the electron transport chain in mitochondria; and FOXO3/sirtuin pathway.

Some of the major companies and universities having aging therapeutics in their pipeline include the University of Miami, the University of Utah, Johns Hopkins University, Longeveron LLC, and others. Longeveron LLC is in the process of developing mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of aging. Moreover, the University of Utah is developing several dietary supplements (Vitamin C, E, and alpha lipoic acid) for the treatment of aging.

