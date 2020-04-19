Agar Agar Gum – Thickening & Gelling Are Poised To Steer Market Trends

The global agar agar gum market size is anticipated to reach USD 338.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report ”Agar Agar Gum Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Product (Square, Strips, Powder), By Application (Microbiological and molecular, Meat, Confectionery, Retail, Others), By Regions]: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026” provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.4arcresearch.com/request-sample-23647

Agar agar is a member of the galactan polysaccharides family. These are basically complex linear sugar polymers that comprise 22 galactose molecules. Agar agar gum is typically obtained from marine algae, the common species being Gracilaria and Gelidium.

The top properties of these products, namely thickening and gelling are poised to steer the market trends in the forecast period. These products are also expected to be widely applied in the F&B industries as a solidifying and stabilizing agent. Owing to the significant hysteresis achieved between the melting and setting temperatures of these products, this gum has outpaced the preference of other polysaccharides in the manufacturing process.

These products exhibit superior properties such as providing long-lasting stability to end-products. The typical properties of these products enable texture enhancement, stabilization, and good thickening and binding of final products. Also, these products”s gel strength is relatively higher when compared with gelatin. This makes the product a popular choice in the dairy and liquid desserts processing industry.

The global agar agar gum market is highly competitive with a high market share possessed by the major market participants. The burgeoning market demand for these products has provoked many manufacturers to initiate capacity expansions as well as overseas partnership programs. Some of the major manufacturers include Meron, Marine Science, TIC Gums, Able Sales Company, and P.T. Agarindo Bogatama.

Request For Custom Report @ https://www.4arcresearch.com/request-for-customization-23647

About 4Arc Research:

4Arc Research, Inc., is a pioneering market research and consulting firm which is dedicated in providing reports on syndicated market research and customised market research. We leave no stone unturned while following smart study of the public demands, capabilities and the continuous growth of the working industry, interactive environment between the client-server, dynamic reporting, and high data protection services.

Contact Us

Siddharth

4ARC Insights, Inc.

Email- [email protected]

Tel-+917498085685

Website – www.4arcresearch.com