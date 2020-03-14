Aftershave Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

“Global Aftershave Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

An aftershave is a lotion, gel, balm, powder, or liquid used mainly by men after they have finished shaving.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rise in popularity for male grooming products especially in emerging markets such as China and India. Increasing youth demand for aftershaves coupled with urbanization are the major trends for the regional market growth. Disposable razors are also expected to have a larger market growth in near future owing to their widespread usage for shaving. Furthermore, European market owing to the large concentration of private and designer label brands in toiletries market is also contributing to the significant rise in market revenue.

The global Aftershave market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aftershave volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aftershave market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Old Spice

Global Gillette

Axe

Crabtree & Evelyn

Brut

Hugo Boss

Calvin Klein

Tommy Hilfiger

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aftershaves

Colognes

Post-shave cosmetics

Segment by Application

Young Man

Old Man

