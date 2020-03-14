Aftershave Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

“Global Aftershave Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
An aftershave is a lotion, gel, balm, powder, or liquid used mainly by men after they have finished shaving.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rise in popularity for male grooming products especially in emerging markets such as China and India. Increasing youth demand for aftershaves coupled with urbanization are the major trends for the regional market growth. Disposable razors are also expected to have a larger market growth in near future owing to their widespread usage for shaving. Furthermore, European market owing to the large concentration of private and designer label brands in toiletries market is also contributing to the significant rise in market revenue.
The global Aftershave market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aftershave volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aftershave market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Old Spice
Global Gillette
Axe
Crabtree & Evelyn
Brut
Hugo Boss
Calvin Klein
Tommy Hilfiger
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aftershaves
Colognes
Post-shave cosmetics
Segment by Application
Young Man
Old Man
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Aftershave Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Aftershave Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Aftershave Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Aftershave Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Aftershave Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Aftershave Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aftershave Business
Chapter Eight: Aftershave Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Aftershave Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
