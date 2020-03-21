Aflatoxicosis Treatment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Aflatoxicosis Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus produce toxic metabolites that are called as mycotoxins. Aflatoxin is produced by the toxigenic strain of A.flavus and A.parasiticus on corn, wheat, peanuts, soybeans, and some other cereals in the field or when under storage. During the storage, high temperature and moisture are apt for the growth of molds. The toxicity and disease in mammals vary according to the species, sex, nutritional status, duration of intake, age and the strength of aflatoxin. Aflatoxins can cause Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, convulsions, pulmonary edema, cerebral edema, blood abnormalities like increased threat of bleeding of blood out, severe damage to the liver, damage to the kidneys and the heart. There is no actual therapy for aflatoxicosis. Therefore the treatment for aflatoxicosis is totally focused on the supportive care for the liver disease, heart disease, and other aflatoxicosis manifestations. Some of the therapeutic medications involve administration of IVF (intravenous fluids) supplemented with vitamins, proteins, and antioxidants.

Global Aflatoxicosis Treatment Market- Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Treatment, the Global Aflatoxicosis Treatment market can be segmented into,

Blood Transfusion

Oxygen Therapy

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Immunosuppressants

Others

On the basis of Region, the Global Aflatoxicosis Treatment market can be segmented into,

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Aflatoxicosis Treatment Market- Market Dynamics:

The most significant driver for the rapid development of the global Aflatoxicosis Treatment market is due to the high vulnerability of staple commodities to contamination observed in both the regions as well as the system of food production, storage, and marketing. Inadequate storage facilities of crops and staple commodities in the developing countries leading to contaminations by Penicillium and aspergillum is the major reason driving the Aflatoxicosis Treatment market. Lack of appropriate antibiotics and immunosuppressive agents can worsen the aflatoxicosis treatment market as the epitope causing it variable and develops resistance to the treatment after a certain period.

Global Aflatoxicosis Treatment Market-Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the Aflatoxicosis Treatmentmarket has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. Amid them, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the top leading markets for the Aflatoxicosis Treatment. According to Symptoma, the regulation enforcement failures all indicate that there is the risk of chronic aflatoxin exposure between 40° N and S of the equator in developing countries. The evidence of contamination in market and food samples and the human biomarker data are indicators that most of the population is likely to be exposed but usually at a level less than that needed for direct acute illness and death. Having both the evidence from animals and humans that immunity and nutritional levels are affected by aflatoxin in “unmanaged” circumstances and the evidence of exposure, we continue our review by examining the evidence for consequences of this exposure on human health.

Global Aflatoxicosis Treatment Market- Major Players:

Currently, the global Aflatoxicosis Treatment market is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players and government policies. Some of the key players in the global Aflatoxicosis Treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Zydus Cadilla, Glaxo Smith Kline, Johnson and Johnsonand many others.

