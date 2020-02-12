Affective Computing Market Research 2018: Global Industry Technology, Application, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Affective computing (also known as artificial emotional intelligence or emotion AI) is the study and development of systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, and simulate human affects. It is an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. While the origins of the field may be traced as far back as to early philosophical inquiries into emotion (“affect” is, basically, a synonym for “emotion.”), the more modern branch of computer science originated with Rosalind Picard’s 1995 paper on affective computing. A motivation for the research is the ability to simulate empathy. The machine should interpret the emotional state of humans and adapt its behavior to them, giving an appropriate response for those emotions.

