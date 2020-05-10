Aesthetic Workstations Market Size : Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Growth Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2028

Aesthetic workstations are the high powered machines containing two lasers of a different wavelength. They provide multiple applications such as skin rejuvenation, scar removal, wrinkles removal, hair removal and many other aesthetic applications for all types of skin.

An aesthetic workstation works by a process which is called as selective photothermolysis.It modifies the frequency of light and produces heat over a particular area which has to be treated. The wavelength of the light beam must be synchronized with the color of the target area of focus to get the effective and desired outcomes.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there are approximately 1.1 million laser removal procedures performed from 2016.

The companies manufacturing aesthetic workstations are focusing on the innovation of new products, which can boost the aesthetic workstation market. For Example – InMode Aesthetic Solutions who is a leader in aesthetic medicine and technology launched the brand’s newest procedure, BodyTite. This device uses radio-frequency assisted lipolysis (RFAL) which is involved in facelifts, including wrinkly skin, scarring etc.

The companies are also focusing on acquisitions. For example- In 2017, Hologic completes acquisition of cynosure.

Elite is a very famous aesthetic workstation which is manufactured by Hologic company. It provides an ideal wavelength for any patient and can have multiple roles such as hair removal, face and leg vein clearance, skin revitalization etc.

The aging population is increasing, hence, the demand for anti-aging treatments is also increasing, which is expected to fuel the aesthetic workstations market

Increasing global warming leading to skin problems such as sunburns, skin damage and many more skin related issues, is expected to drive the aesthetic workstations market. Lack of proper diet and poor lifestyle habits lead to skin problems, increasing the demand for aesthetic workstations. An increase in alcohol consumption, especially in the young generation can drive the aesthetic workstations market. The increasing use of oral contraceptives among women also increases the chances of skin damage. Multiple applications such as wrinkle removal, scar removals, hair removal etc. of aesthetic workstations make them a very efficient and useful product, increasing the demand for aesthetic treatments. Also, an increase in the research and developmental activities is also an important factor driving the growth of aesthetic workstations market.

Side effects related to aesthetic surgeries such as skin rashes, skin swelling etc. can hinder the growth of aesthetic workstations market.

The high cost of aesthetic treatment procedures and high fees of physician services can also restrain the growth of the aesthetic workstations market. Post-procedural complications such as skin infections due to laser treatment can also hinder the growth of the aesthetic workstations market.

The global Aesthetic Workstations market is segmented on the basis of Application, End user, and Geography:

Segmentation by Application Skin Rejuvenation Hair Removal Scar Reduction Wrinkles Removal Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Spa & Beauty Clinics



The market for hair reduction is increasing and is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the aesthetic workstations market. Skin rejuvenation is also expected to hold a large revenue share in the aesthetic workstations market as beauty awareness is increasing among the people and people are drifting towards skin treatment.

Geographically, the global aesthetic workstations market is segmented into some regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global aesthetic workstations market due to advanced infrastructure and high technological advancements in the field of healthcare. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global Aesthetic Workstations market. The Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a large share in aesthetic workstations market as more number of people are inclining toward skin treatment procedures.

There are a few key players of aesthetic workstations market. Some of the players identified in the global Aesthetic Workstations market are Hologic Inc. Cynosure Inc, Cutera, Venus Concept, INMODE, Lumenis, Quanta System, Hyper photonics s .r.l.