Aesthetic Equipment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2024

Aesthetic is term which is used in reference with beauty or a rather pleasing appearance and is also derived from the aisthetikos, which is a Greek word. This word means sentient, sense, and esthetic. Increasing aesthetic awareness among consumers, especially among the aged population, is triggering the demand for several devices which are utilized in aesthetic procedures. Chin surgery, brow lifts, face lift surgery, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation, thigh lift, tummy tuck, bra line back lift, skin rejuvenation, liposuction, and hair replacement are some of the primary aesthetic procedures that are being carried out across the globe. Aesthetic procedures are carried out to improve the self-esteem and appearance of individuals with a positive attitude, thus garnering extreme confidence in people. Energy based devices, intense pulsed light devices, microdermal abraders, dermal lasers, light emitting diodes, and dermal fillers are some of the commonly used equipment in aesthetic procedures.

This industry study is an evaluation of the growth prospects and historical tract of the global Aesthetic Equipment Market. It deals with the assessment of the facets that are projected to sway the expansion of the market both negatively and positively. Further, the key trends have also been indicated in the publication. The research study further presents a wide outlook on the seller landscape of the market with reference to Porter’s five forces analysis. The research report deals with the R&D activities, mergers, acquisitions, and particulars on certifications and partnerships. The report reviews the approaches related to shares, publicity, and product range of the key accomplices in the global aesthetic equipment market.

The global aesthetic equipment market is expected to expand extensively owing to the growing aesthetic consciousness among consumers, evolving procedures which are minimally invasive, rising number of incidences of obesity, and budding technological advances which ultimately leads to device innovation. These aspects are also likely to lift the number of aesthetic procedures being performed across the globe. Although the demand for aesthetic procedures is basically from the geriatric population, the young population is also preferring the use of aesthetic procedures, thus triggering the demand for aesthetic equipment. However, the market is likely to be negatively impacted by the high cost of the aesthetic procedures and the exclusion of these procedures from reimbursement policies. As a result of these factors, people are likely to be hesitant towards the adoption of these procedures.

Region-wise, the global aesthetic equipment market is dominated by North America followed by Europe in the second place. The main reason behind the extensive growth of the North America aesthetic equipment market is the growing number of elderly population demanding aesthetic procedures for appearance enhancement. The top surgical procedures that the region witnessed are face lift, liposuction, eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, and breast augmentation. Manufacturers of aesthetic equipment can also capitalize on the opportunities arising from emerging economies such as Mexico, Brazil, India, and China. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register strong growth.

The leading companies engaged in the production and distribution of aesthetic equipment are Medicis Pharmaceutical, Light BioScience LLC, Dornier MedTech, Genzyme Corporation, Focus Medical, Alcon Inc., PhotoMedex Inc., Miramar Labs, Inc., Solta Medical, Syneron Medical Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis, Inc., and Allergen Inc. among others.