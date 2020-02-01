Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis, Insights With Neograft Technologies, Fosun Pharma, BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic, Ellipse, AGIC Capital, Lumenis, Sharplight, Supra Medical, Syneron Candela, Thermi, Valeant, Zimmer Medizin And More

The aesthetic devices market accounted to USD 10.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period to 2024.

Aesthetic devices are used in reconstructive and body sculpting surgeries majorly concentrating on increasing the quotient of lifestyle. There are other benefits to usage of medical aesthetic devices decrease in procedure time also do not require lengthy preparation time. Surgical procedures can mean taking days out of your busy schedule, common risks of non surgical procedures All of the standard risks of surgery, such as serious infection and anesthesia complications are avoided. Risks with non surgical procedures are limited to minor bruising and swelling.

Major Market Competitors: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in aesthetic devices market are Neograft Technologies, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse, AGIC Capital (Fotona), Lumenis, Sharplight, Supra Medical, Syneron Candela, Thermi, Valeant (Solta Medical), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

Rising geriatric population

Rising Lifestyle Quotient

Increasing Disposable Income

Increasing Number of Procedures

Growing technological advancement

Reduced Time and Risk

The Aesthetic Devices Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aesthetic devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

On the basis of product type, the aesthetic devices market is segmented into aesthetic laser devices, aesthetic energy devices and body contouring devices. Aesthetic Laser devices is further sub divided into Fractional Carbon Dioxide Laser Resurfacing, Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices, Non-Ablative Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing ; Energy Devices which is further segmented into Electrocautery, Electrosurgery, Cryosurgery, Laser surgery, Microwave , Harmonic scalpel. The Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices are segmented into Liposuction Devices, Skin Tightening Devices, Cellulite Reduction devices.

On the basis of product types the market is segmented into disposables and product platforms.

Based on distribution channels, aesthetic devices market is segmented into retail and direct tenders. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, skin and beauty clinics and cosmetic centers.

On the basis of procedure the market is segmented into anti aging, rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, breast enhancement, scars and other mark removal surgeries, liposuction surgeries, arm lift, tummy tuck, buttock augmentation, psoriasis and vitiligo.

On the basis of geography, aesthetic devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

