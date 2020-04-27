Aerospace MRO Market Analysis with Players, Regions, Types, Applications 2019-2025 | Airbus Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance Air Works Delta TechOps

Air travel in emerging countries is growing, thus increasing the demand for aircraft MRO services. Many new MRO service centers have been setup in numerous countries in recently. This increases the participation of regional companies (tier-II or tier-III suppliers) in the field of aircraft MRO. Moreover, the growing international trade between countries have increased frequencies of cargo planes. Thus, it is essential to conduct timely checks and repairs on airplanes to ensure efficient performance and safe air travel. The market is driven by various factors such as increased focus of OEMs on aircraft MRO service and rapid aircraft fleet expansion.

Asia had the largest share of the global aircraft MRO market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Aerospace MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aerospace MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Air Works

Delta TechOps

HAECO

Honeywell International

GMF AeroAsia

Lufthansa Technik

Jet Maintenance Solutions

ST Aerospace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine

Component

Line Maintenance

Airframe

Modifications

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Air Transport

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aerospace MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aerospace MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

