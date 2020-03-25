Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market – 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., Avery Dennison Corporation

With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business. Aerospace interior adhesive market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Chemical and Material industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. So, gain thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report.

Top Competitors:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Arkema S.A.,

3M Company,

Huntsman Corporation,

Solvay S.A.,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Hexcel Corporation,

Delo Industri eKlebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA,

Master Bond Inc.,

Perma Bond LLC and many more.

Market Segmentation:

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Resin Type

Epoxy resin

Cyanoacrylate Polyurethane Acrylic Others

Aerospace interior adhesive market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type

Single aisle

small wide body

Medium wide body

Large wide body

Regional jets

Aerospace interior adhesive market is segmented on the basis of product type

Seating

Inflight entertainment

Galley

Stowage bins

Lavatory

Panels

Others

On the basis of geography, the aerospace interior adhesive market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as north america, south america, europe, asia-pacific and middle east & africa.

Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market accounted for USD 850.2 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Report highlights

350 pages, 220 tables and 60 figures

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Forecast Period: 2017–2024

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Historical Years: 2012-2015

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Base Year: 2016

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Estimated Year: 2017

Drivers:

Growing use of composites in commercial aircraft

High demand for low cost carrier (LCC)

Decline in fuel prices

Increasing demand for light weight construction of aircrafts to increase fuel efficiency

Restraint:

High safety standards

Stringent government regulations

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the market size in 2024 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

