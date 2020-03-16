Aerial Survey Services Market In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2019 to 2025

This report focus on Aerial Survey Services market. Aerial survey is a method of collecting geomatics or other imagery by using airplanes, helicopters, UAVs, balloons or other aerial methods. Typical types of data collected include aerial photography, Lidar, remote sensing (using various visible and invisible bands of the electromagnetic spectrum, such as infrared, gamma, or ultraviolet) and also geophysical data (such as aeromagnetic surveys and gravity. It can also refer to the chart or map made by analysing a region from the air. Aerial survey should be distinguished from satellite imagery technologies because of its better resolution, quality and atmospheric conditions (which can negatively impact and obscure satellite observation).

Aerial surveys can provide information on many things not visible from the ground.

In 2018, the global Aerial Survey Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aerial Survey Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerial Survey Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Insight Robotics

Geosense

Blom ASA

Digital Aerial Solutions

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Fugro

Landiscor Aerial Information

EagleView Technology

Nearmap

Kucera International

Quantum Spatial

OASIS Offshore Aerial Survey & Inspection Services

AERIALSURVEY

FlyBy Photos

Arch Aerial LLC

Western Aerial Survey and Photographic Services

Aerial Services, Inc

Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc

Landair Surveys

Sintegra

AAM Pty Ltd

ARVISTA

RSK Group Limited

Bluesky

Enviros

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aircraft

Satellite

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Forestry and Agriculture

Construction

Power and Energy

Oil and Gas

Environment Studies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aerial Survey Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Aircraft

1.4.3 Satellite

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aerial Survey Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Forestry and Agriculture

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Power and Energy

1.5.5 Oil and Gas

1.5.6 Environment Studies

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aerial Survey Services Market Size

2.2 Aerial Survey Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aerial Survey Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Aerial Survey Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aerial Survey Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Aerial Survey Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Aerial Survey Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Aerial Survey Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Aerial Survey Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aerial Survey Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aerial Survey Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Aerial Survey Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Aerial Survey Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

