Aerial Photography Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Aerial Photography Market

New Market Research Study on “Aerial Photography Market” by Type and Applications now Available at “Analytical Research Cognizance”

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aerial Photography market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Aerial Photography market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Aerial Photography is the taking of photographs of the ground from an elevated/direct-down position. Usually the camera is not supported by a ground-based structure. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or “drones”), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles. Mounted cameras may be triggered remotely or automatically; hand-held photographs may be taken by a photographer.

This study considers the Aerial Photography value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Helicopters

Others

Segmentation by application:

Government Agencies

Military & Defense

Energy Sector

Agriculture and Forestry

Civil Engineering

Commercial Enterprises

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Blom ASA

Digital Aerial Solutions

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Fugro

Landiscor Aerial Information

EagleView Technology

Nearmap

Kucera International

Quantum Spatial

Geomni

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aerial Photography market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aerial Photography market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aerial Photography players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aerial Photography with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aerial Photography submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aerial Photography Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Aerial Photography Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Aerial Photography Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Aerial Photography by Players

3.1 Global Aerial Photography Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Aerial Photography Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Aerial Photography Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Aerial Photography Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Aerial Photography by Regions

4.1 Aerial Photography Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Aerial Photography Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Aerial Photography Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Aerial Photography Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Aerial Photography Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Aerial Photography Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Aerial Photography Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Aerial Photography Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

