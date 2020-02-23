Advertising Market Size 2019; Renowned Players Like WPP, Omnicom Group, Dentsu Inc., PublicisGroupe, IPG, Havas SA, Focus Media Group, SiMei Media, AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd., Yinlimedia, Etc. By 2025

In 2018, the global Advertising market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

WPP

Omnicom Group

Dentsu Inc.

PublicisGroupe

IPG

Havas SA

Focus Media Group

Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd.

Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd.

SiMei Media

AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd.

Yinlimedia

Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd.

Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd.

Dahe Group

China Television Media

Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group

Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd.

Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

TV Advertising

Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

Outdoors Advertising

Radio Advertising

Internet Advertising

Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2019)

3.1.2 Global Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2019)

3.1.3 Global Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 WPP

12.1.1 WPP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Advertising Introduction

12.1.4 WPP Revenue in Advertising Business (2014–2019)

12.1.5 WPP Recent Development

12.2 Omnicom Group

12.2.1 Omnicom Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Advertising Introduction

12.2.4 Omnicom Group Revenue in Advertising Business (2014–2019)

12.2.5 Omnicom Group Recent Development

12.3 Dentsu Inc.

12.3.1 Dentsu Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Advertising Introduction

12.3.4 Dentsu Inc. Revenue in Advertising Business (2014–2019)

12.3.5 Dentsu Inc. Recent Development

Continued…

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019–2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

