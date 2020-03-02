Advertising Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Advertising Market

New Market Research Study on “Advertising Market” by Type and Applications now Available at “Analytical Research Cognizance”

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Advertising market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Advertising market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Advertising is the process of making product and service known to the marketplace. Advertisements are messages paid for by those who send them and are intended to inform or influence people who receive them. Advertising is communicated through various mass media, including old media such as newspapers, magazines, Television, Radio, outdoor advertising or direct mail; or new media such as search results, blogs, websites or text messages.

There are many major kinds of Advertising including TV Advertising, Newspaper & Magazine Advertising, Outdoors Advertising, Radio Advertising, Internet Advertising and Others. TV Advertising is mostly popular, with a market share nearly 46.72% in 2015.

The Advertising in China is mainly put on the industries, including Food & Beverage Industry, Vehicles Industry, Health and Medical Industry, Commercial and Personal Services, Consumer Goods and Others. The Food & Beverage Industry is the most served, with a market share nearly 25.68% in 2015.

This study considers the Advertising value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

TV Advertising

Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

Radio Advertising

Internet Advertising

Others

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WPP

Omnicom Group

Dentsu Inc.

PublicisGroupe

IPG

Havas SA

Focus Media Group

AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd.

Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd.

Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd.

SiMei Media

Yinlimedia

Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd.

Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd.

Dahe Group

China Television Media

Spearhead Integrated Marketing

Communication Group

Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd.

Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advertising market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Advertising market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advertising players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Advertising submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Advertising Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Advertising Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Advertising Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 Promotions

2.2.3 Pushed Content

Chapter Three: Global Advertising by Players

3.1 Global Advertising Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Advertising Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Advertising Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Advertising Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Chapter Four: Advertising by Regions

4.1 Advertising Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Advertising Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Advertising Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Advertising Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Advertising Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Advertising Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Advertising Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Advertising Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

…..Continued

