Advertising Intelligence Solution Market: Soars High with Wings of Innovation

A major driver of the global advertising intelligence solution market is a rise in the number of mobile advertising impressions from all major ad networks and app data. Increase in demand among end-users for identifying competition and spend distribution, ensuring brand safety, creating budget transparency, improving performance, and saving money is likely to propel the market. Advertising intelligence solutions also help in providing creative direction and networks. Advertising intelligence solution market is expected to boost the market in the coming years. However a rise in demand for a skilled developers for new product developments is a major restraint affecting market growth. Advertising intelligence solutions help in creating the benchmarking and analysis of competitors’ brand positioning, ad verification, advertising share of voice, and various other services.

The global advertising intelligence solution market can be segmented based on component, application, enterprise size, deployment model, application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of component, the global advertising intelligence solution market can be categorized into software and services. In terms of deployment model, the advertising intelligence solution market can be classified into on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions. Based on service, the advertising intelligence solution market can be segmented into professional services and managed services.

The professional services segment can sub-classified into consulting, integration & implementation, and support services. Based on application, the market can be divided into competitor spying, ad transparency, and performance monitoring. Based on enterprise size, the global advertising intelligence solution market can be divided into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of end-use industry, the global advertising intelligence solution market can be classified into telecommunication & IT, retail & e-commerce, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, health care, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the global advertising intelligence solution market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global advertising intelligence solution market are Pathmatics Inc., Ebiquity plc, Kantar Media, The Nielsen Company LLC., SAS Institute Inc., Accenture, and Mobile Action, MediaRadar, Vendasta. These vendors continue to invest considerably in research & development (R&D) in order to integrate advanced technologies into their solutions and introduce innovative products in order to increase market share. Also, these vendors continue to establish new partnerships with local players so as to expand its presence and increase its market share in the regional markets.