Advancements in Distributed Energy Resources reinforces role of Virtual Power Plants in Smart Grids

The drive for virtual power plants (VPP) stemmed from the growing popularity of distributed energy resources toward the objective of making grids smarter and effective. The market evolved steadily over the past few years driven by the rising industry efforts to increase the share of renewables in the overall energy mix. Operating VPP is akin to integrating network of several distributed energy resources under a single facility which can then be consumed at scale. The facility includes renewables such as solar and wind, several combined heat and power (CHP) units, and backup generator sets working under a software system.

Several attractive propositions for consumer adoption underpin the demand for virtual power plants. Growing role of VPP in adding flexibility in power grid systems is a key factor boosting the market. Growing incidence of outages notably during peak load timings has mounted concerns of consumers, especially households. This is propelling the demand for better eco-friendly means for distributing power.

Increased Flexibility and Cost Gains for Consumers compelling Propositions for Adoption by Utility Companies

Apart from the benefits of increased flexibility, cost gains can be an undeniable advantage. Utility providers, especially in developed countries, are using VPP models to optimize utility bills to the benefit of their consumers. These plants enable them keep a track of real-time network and address the energy needs of individual households without giving them substantial cost burden.

Technology advancements in management of distributed energy resources have paved way to new business models with an aim to bring more flexibility in grid network. This has opened a vast avenue for market players to capitalize on. In various countries across the world, distributed energy resources have gathered some steam in power grid infrastructure.

Over the past few years, energy storage companies in developed countries have forayed into the virtual power plants market by investing in building of massive virtual power plants. This has been receiving robust support by governments of these countries. This will unlock promising prospects in the global virtual power plants market.