Advancements in aerospace and defense sectors in the region are anticipated to propel the Sulfur Hexafluoride Market in North America during the forecast period 2026

Sulfur hexafluoride is an inorganic, non-toxic, and non-flammable gas which is soluble in water. Sulfur hexafluoride is manufactured by reacting fluorine with sulfur through electrolysis. Attractive thermal, electric and chemical properties of sulfur hexafluoride make it suitable for various applications such as power, medical, electronics, glass, and metal. Sulfur hexafluoride is largely used in electric and electronic applications. Thermal stability and high dielectric strength of sulfur hexafluoride impart significant cooling and insulating properties to it. Sulfur hexafluoride can be used in switch gears and electric circuit breakers, owing to its quenching properties. It is well-suited for use in high-voltage and medium-to-high-voltage power circuit breakers, electricity substations, transformers, high-voltage cables, linear accelerators, and electron microscopes.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sulfur-hexafluoride-market.html

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market: Trends & Demands

Surge in the demand from electric and electronic applications is anticipated to propel the demand for sulfur hexafluoride in the near future. In the electronics industry, sulfur hexafluoride is used as etching gas in the manufacture of photovoltaic panels, flat panels, and semiconductor devices. In various electronics production processes, sulfur hexafluoride is a preferred material due to its high molecular size and density. Sulfur hexafluoride acts as an etching agent in the plasma processing. Rising demand from medical and health care industries is considered one of the key factors driving the global sulfur hexafluoride market. Increase in population, high disposable income, and rise in government spending on medical and health care sectors are fueling the demand for sulfur hexafluoride. Sulfur hexafluoride is used as a contrasting agent in ultrasound imaging applications in the medical sector. It is also used in the treatment of loss of hearing. Demand for sulfur hexafluoride from foundry and metal casting applications is also on the rise, as it prevents the formation of byproducts during the casting process.

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market: Segmentation

Based on end-user industry, the global sulfur hexafluoride market can be segmented into electricals & electronics, steel & metals, medical, and glass. The electricals & electronics segment dominates the sulfur hexafluoride market. Based on grade, the sulfur hexafluoride market can be categorized into electronic grade, medical grade, and industrial grade.

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market: Regional Outlook

The global sulfur hexafluoride market is witnessing significant growth. In terms of consumption, developed regions such as North America and Europe dominate the global sulfur hexafluoride market. The sulfur hexafluoride market in North America is driven by increase in the demand for sulfur hexafluoride in electronics and medical sectors in the region. Advancements in aerospace and defense sectors in the region are anticipated to propel the sulfur hexafluoride market in North America during the forecast period. Growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market in Europe can be ascribed to the rising demand from medical and industrial sectors in the region. Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the global sulfur hexafluoride market. Rise in population, increase in the demand from the medical sector, technological advancements, and changes in lifestyle are projected to boost the sulfur hexafluoride market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The sulfur hexafluoride market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic growth in these regions. Increasing demand for sulfur hexafluoride from the oil & gas industry in Middle East & Africa is likely to fuel the demand for sulfur hexafluoride in the region between 2018 and 2026.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60285

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sulfur hexafluoride market include Solvay, Praxair Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd, and Concorde Specialty Gases, Inc.