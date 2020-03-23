Advancement: The Spinal Pumps Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

Intrathecal pumps or pain pumps are devices used to deliver medication directly into the spine. The system consists of small pump that is implanted surgically in the skin and delivers medication via catheter to the affected area around the spinal cord. The process of delivery of the medicine is similar to spinal anesthesia given during childbirth. Drug delivery through this treatment option is adopted when all other treatment options didn’t provide any relief to the long-term or persistent symptoms. Drugs will be delivered directly to spinal cord and facilitates effective treatment through smaller drug dosages by oral route. The implantable intrathecal drug pump facilitates quicker drug delivery and leads to faster relief. Rising adoption is expected to push market growth rates for pain infusion pumps.

Spinal Pumps Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for the spinal pumps market include their ability to provide faster relief in areas where oral medications have failed to respond. Furthermore, implantable continuous pumps remove probability of drug infusion error caused due to over dosages. The relatively low cost of the pumps also contributes largely towards rising adoption in markets not so developed. Applicability across the wide range of indications fuels revenue growth.

Barriers for the market include permanent nature of the pumps, which increase the probability of malfunctioning error once implanted. In variable rate intrathecal pumps, the use of bolus could lead to over delivery of drugs that may even lead to death. These pumps need to be filled in one to three months during which there could arise possibilities of infection at the implant site. Availability of other competitive product categories such as elastomeric pumps and electronic ambulatory pumps hamper product uptake in developed markets.

Spinal Pumps Market: Segmentation

The global spinal pumps Market is classified on the basis of product, end user, application and geography.

Based on product type, the spinal pumps market is segmented into the following:

Implantable pump with continuous flow

Implantable pump with bolus – Variable flow

Based on end user, the spinal pumps market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

Long Term Care Centers

Alternate Care Centers

Based on application, the spinal pumps market is segmented into the following:

Failed back syndrome

Cancer Pain

Reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSDS)

Causalgia

Arachnoiditis

Chronic pancreatitis

Spinal Pumps Market: Overview

Innovations in patient-controlled devices, infusion techniques and entry of new manufacturers are boosting the growth of market. However, lack of randomized clinical trials for spinal pumps in the pain field are hindering the usage of spinal pumps. On the basis of application, cancer pain occupies the significant market share in the spinal pumps market due to increase in adoption of infusion pumps to treat cancer pain conditions are responsible growth of this market. Hospitals segment dominates the market over the forecast period. However, ambulatory surgical centers would grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period due to recent launches of ambulatory based infusion pumps into the market.

Spinal Pumps Market: Regional Overview

Spinal Pumps Market is classified into seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America occupies the significant market share in spinal pumps market due to increasing in the management of cancer-related pain conditions. Asia-Pacific market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period due to increase in incidence of cancer in the region.

Spinal Pumps Market: Players

Some of the players in the spinal pumps Smiths Group plc, Medtronic, Flowonix medical Inc., Summit Medical Products Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company and Johnson & Johnson

