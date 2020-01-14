Advancement: The Outdoor Perimeter Security Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

The Latest Research Report “Outdoor Perimeter Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Outdoor perimeter security refers to an integrated system that enables physical security of a facility. It provides protection against unauthorized physical intrusions. Outdoor perimeter security entails technologies such as video surveillance systems, access control systems, notification and communication systems, and intrusion detection systems. Of late, technological advancements have led to the deployment of infrared, microwave, radar, and seismic sensors. This has further added to the robustness of these systems. The outdoor perimeter security market has been characterized by the presence of global as well as local manufacturers catering to the needs of customers across the globe.

Vulnerability of towers, transmission lines, and power and ground systems has become the major weakness in facility security. In order to avoid such circumstances, governments across various regions are focusing on enhancing security and surveillance systems. Various technologies are being developed in order to improve outdoor perimeter security devices. Outdoor perimeter security systems are also used extensively for surveillance purposes.

The outdoor perimeter security market has been expanding at a rapid pace owing to the increase of thefts across the globe. Increase in demand for outdoor perimeter security systems among residential individuals is another key factor boosting the outdoor perimeter security market. Risk of terrorism, increase in criminal activities, illegal immigration concerns, and anti-government protests are key factors driving the outdoor perimeter security market. Several governments across the world have enacted regulations to increase safety at their facilities. They are also offering subsidies for the adoption of new technologies. The need to reduce manpower is another prominent factor boosting the market. The automated processes also help reduce the number of manual check-posts. End-use industries such as oil and petrochemical, power stations, and hazardous industries are expected to extend the demand in the near future. Conversely, economic slowdown and high cost of these systems are estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Key players such as Betafence, Honeywell International Inc., and Senstar Corporation are undertaking acquisitions to increase their market share and geographical footprint, expand product portfolio, and gain access to new technologies.

The outdoor perimeter security market can be segmented based on device, service, end-use industry, enterprise size, and region. In terms of device, the outdoor perimeter security market can be divided into outdoor motion sensors, outdoor microwave sensors, active infrared beams, alarms, video surveillance cameras, alarms and notifications systems, and access control systems. In terms of service, the outdoor perimeter security market can be bifurcated into professional and managed services. In terms of enterprise size, the outdoor perimeter security market can be divided into small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Based on end-use industry, the outdoor perimeter security market can be segregated into industrial, defense and military, commercial and residential, government, infrastructure, and religious buildings. Based on region, the outdoor perimeter security market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Currently, in terms of demand, North America accounts for major share of the outdoor perimeter security market owing to the increase in threat of terrorism and illegal immigration coupled with high buying power of end-users in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a lucrative region of the outdoor perimeter security market owing to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and Australia in the region.

Prominent companies operating in the global outdoor perimeter security market include Honeywell International Inc., Senstar, Xtralis, Cias, Fiber Sensys Inc., Southwest Microwave Inc., Tyco Systems, Puretech Systems, Rbtec perimeter security Systems, United technologies Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Av Tech, Cnb Technology, Flir Systems Inc., Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd, Kodicom, Actividentity, Fst21, Abs Consulting, Cyberark, Breifcam, Door King Inc., and Fiber Sensys Inc. etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

