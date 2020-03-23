Advancement: The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

Abnormal enlargement of aorta in the abdomen of a person is a commonly occurring aneurysm in the world. Men and women of all ages are susceptible the incidence of an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Pain arising from such aneurysm can lead to paralysis or even cause death of the patient through cardiac disorders such as arterial stenosis. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a collective term for all treatments that are directed to surgically cure the aortic aneurysm located in patient’s abdomen. The demand for EVAR devices continues to gain traction across medical organisations such as hospitals and specialty centres.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair: Opportunities & Challenges

Rising occurrences of abdominal aortic aneurysm in the world are driving the demand for EVAR devices and treatments, but the global market for endovascular aneurysm repair is also expected to be driven by the fact that these treatments require minimal stay in the hospitals. Advantages of EVAR treatment methods, which include the patient’s quick resumption to normal daily activities and low-cost hospitalisation charges, are promoting the use of EVAR treatment for curing abdominal aortic aneurysm as opposed to other alternative treatment methods.

Nevertheless, the growth of global endovascular aneurysm repair market will be curtailed by risks arising from the procedures. Complications during EVAR procedures might lead to endoleaks, which are degenerated endographic fabrics developed from the use of EVAR-related devices. Other risks of EVAR treatment that curb their global adoption rate include, congestive heart failures, ischemic colitis, wound infection, aneurysm ruptures, and perigraft leakages.

Segmental Analysis of Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market

EVAR treatments are availed by people suffering from abdominal aortic aneurysm. Clinical use of the EVAR treatment is aiding the aortic dissection while curing aortic aneurysm in the abdomen of patients. The global market for endovascular aneurysm repair is, thus, segmented on the basis of techniques and demographic of patients.

By Techniques, the market is segmented into:

Fenestrated EVAR

Adjunctive EVARs

Branched EVAR

Percutaneous EVAR

Hybrid Procedures

By Demographics, the market is bifurcated into:

Gender (Men and Women)

Age (Paediatric, Adult and Geriatric)

Regional Segmentation of Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market

Analysing the global EVAR market on the basis of regions is carried out by assessing the market’s expansion in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, and rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC members, Levant countries, and rest of MEA)

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market: Key Companies

Manufacturing EVAR devices can be an uphill struggle for local companies, while established medical device manufacturers continue to rev up their efforts on retaining the qualitative production of such devices. Companies manufacturing devices and facilitating healthcare solutions for a medical treatment such as endovascular aneurysm repair are profiled in this report, some of which include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation (owned by Johnson & Johnson Co.), Volcano Corporation, Spectranetics International BV, C.R. Bard, and St. Jude Medical Inc., among others.

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global endovascular aneurysm repair market through in-depth information on industry-validated historical market data, statistics, facts, and insights. A suitable set of methodologies and assumptions in report support the market projections. The report analyses the market by segmenting it on the basis of type, application, component, end-user vertical, and region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

This report is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and other industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

