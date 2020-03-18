Advancement: Graphene Infused Packaging Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Graphene Infused Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Packaging is used everywhere, from wrapping fruits or vegetables to products like electronics. The standard plastic films protect the product from bacteria, water and, dust. However, moisture sensitive products cannot be protected only by a plastic film as this kind of packaging does not restrict water vapor from entering the device, this is where the Grapheme infused packaging comes into the picture. The research has shown that an organic photovoltaic device wrapped in the graphene-infused packaging has a lifetime of more than one year, as compared to less than 30 minutes if packaged in the plastic film without the graphene. Besides, Graphene can enhance a variety of other products made from polymers, ceramics, and metals. Graphene is a sheet of carbon, arranged in a regular hexagonal pattern, one-atom-thick and extremely light. Despite being small in size, graphene possesses strength and withstands heat.

Graphene Infused Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The Graphene infused packaging is a new concept and is expected to be primarily driven by the adoption in the healthcare and electronics industry. The graphene-infused packaging helps in reducing product’s exposure to moisture and expands the packaging lifespan for moisture-sensitive products, which is the major factor which no other form of packaging enjoys and this is expected to be the most important driver for the Graphene infused packaging market. Healthcare and Electronic industries are critical to moisture and hence are expected to benefit most from this new form of packaging. Further, Graphene infused packaging is expected to unfold several growth opportunities for the overall packaging industry and is also expected to have a broad application coverage and acceptance in several other industries like food and beverage. However, Graphene infused packaging is in its initial stage and has not been proven on a larger scale, which might make packaging companies cynical about the adoption of this new type of packaging, and therefore can act as a major hindrance in the growth of the Graphene Infused Packaging market.

Graphene Infused Packaging: Market Segmentation

The global Graphene infused packaging market is segmented on the basis of end user and layer of Graphene

Based on the end use the global Graphene infused packaging market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & semi-conductor

Food

Others

Based on the layer of graphene the global graphene infused packaging market is segmented into:

Single

Multiple

Graphene Infused Packaging Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global Grapheme infused packaging market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account the highest market share in the Graphene Infused Packaging during the forecast period, driven by the growth of pharmaceutical and electronics & semi-conductor industry in the US. Moreover, the compliance requirements and rules and regulation by FDA to protect food items from damage can also positively impact the demand of Graphene infused packaging in the future. Europe is also expected to witness an above average growth of Graphene infused packaging market. The Graphene infused packaging is a new concept, therefore it is expected to be adopted initially in the developed economies of Europe and North America. However, once the new form of packaging witnesses the success in the North America and Europe, Asia Pacific is the next region that is expected to witness a healthy rate in the Graphene infused packaging market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is primarily expected to be driven by increasing industrialization, rising GDP in developing countries like India and China, further fuelled by the growth in the pharmaceutical and electronic industry in these countries. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the Graphene infused packaging market throughout the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The Report covers exhaust Analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends /Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

