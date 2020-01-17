Advancement: Data Sanitization and Disposal Tools Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Data Sanitization and Disposal Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Data sanitization is the technique for permanent, and irreversible removal and disposal of the data stored on memory devices. Some of the major memory devices include magnetic disks, computer hard drives, flash memory devices, compact discs (CDs) and DVDs, smartphones, Pocket PCs, Palm Pilots, Zip disks, and USB storage devices. A device that has been sanitized has no functioning outstanding data remaining; even advanced forensic tools cannot recover erased data.

Data Sanitization and Disposal Tools Market – Drivers & Restraints

Adoption of big data is on the rise due to exponentially growth of digital data and is increasingly recommended by small and large enterprises to manage their large volume of data. Digital data is growing exponentially in the current market. Proliferation of Internet of things (IoT) is creating huge digital information at a significant rate. Over 80% to 90% of digital data in the current market was generated in the last two years. Thus, the demand for data storage and its management solutions is rising tremendously. Data companies are investing in IT infrastructure and new data management companies are entering the current market. Companies store their data on premise or on cloud infrastructure and memory devices are being used for storage purposes. The IT infrastructure used for data storage is usually withdrawn and disposed within 2-3 years. To ensure data credibility and security, data management companies have to comply with government regulations. Therefore, data management companies are bound to properly sanitize and dispose of the data. When any company retires its systems, upgrades storage and servers, returns leased IT equipment, and redeploys storage equipment, it has to perform proper data sanitization and data disposal.

There are specific tools used for data sanitization and disposal. These tools are defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) guidelines for data sanitization and disposal. Data sanitization and disposal tools are beneficial in many ways. They help to prevent valuable information on aged storage devices from being recovered by unauthorized parties. Further, they provide an alternative to physical hardware destruction by laying down procedures for removing data from disk media. The tools provide data removal verification and acceptance testing and offers onsite or offsite data destruction through the use of an appliance and software. The global data sanitization and disposal tools market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth over the years due to these advantages. However, lack of complete data security assurance and misuse of collected data are factors obstructing growth in international and domestic markets, thus reducing the CAGR growth of the market globally. Rising number of enterprises and their migration from on-premise to cloud is creating lucrative market opportunities for data sanitization and disposal service vendors across the world, and predominantly in the Asia Pacific market.

Data Sanitization and Disposal Tools Market – Segmentation

The data sanitization and disposal tools market is categorized in terms of type, operating system, organization size, and end-use industry. By type, the market is segmented as file and folder sanitization tools and disk sanitization tools. On the basis of the operating system, the market is segmented as MAC-based, UNIX/Linux, and Windows. Based on organization size, the data sanitization and disposal tools market is classified as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The end use segment of the market is divided into IT and telecom, healthcare, government, BFSI, education, and others.

Based on geographic region, the global data sanitization and disposal tools market is categorized as Europe (EU), North America (NA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and South America (SA). The market analysis covers major countries across the world such as the U.S., Canada, across NA. Market analysis of major European countries includes the U.K., Germany, and France. APAC includes Japan, India, Australia, and China. Middle East & Africa includes market analysis across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the South America data sanitization and disposal tools market is analyzed among Brazil and Rest of South America.

Data Sanitization and Disposal Tools Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global data sanitization and disposal tools market are TBS Industries, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Sims Recycling Ltd., Dataserv Group, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Apto Solutions, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc., ITRenew Inc., TES-AMM Pte Ltd., Dell, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and LifeSpan International, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

