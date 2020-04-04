Advanced Visualization Market Reaching at US$ 3.19 Billion to 2021 Overview by PACS Integration, AV Tools, Diagnostic Interpretation and Clinical Applications

“Study on Advanced Visualization Market overview by MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Radiotherapy modality and applications like Radiology, Orthopedics, Cardiac, Neurology to 2021”

Factors driving the advanced visualization market growth include technological advancements in AV software like integration of PACS & AV tools, improved diagnostic interpretation with AV tools, rising prevalence of target diseases, and growing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures. Factors like limited medical reimbursements for radiology-based diagnostic procedures & technological limitations associated with existing advanced visualization analysis may restrain market growth.

Get Free Brochure of Advanced Visualization Market With 180 Pages and Profiling 11 Companies Now Available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=402811 .

Advanced visualization (AV) market in terms of value is expected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2021 from USD 1.89 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2016 to 2021. This market is categorized on the basis of products and services, type of solution, imaging modality, clinical application, and end user.

Research report categorizes advanced visualization market into following segments and subsegments: Advanced Visualization Market, by Products and Services Hardware and Software, Services, Implementation Services, Post-sale and Maintenance Services, Consulting/Optimization Services & Training and Education Services.

Recent Developments

Advanced visualization software vendors

Independent software vendors (ISVs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of imaging modalities

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) vendors

Hospitals and surgical centers

Diagnostic imaging centers

Healthcare IT companies

Clinical research organizations

Academic institutes and research laboratories

Market research and consulting firms

Reimbursement providers

Download Complete Report on Advanced Visualiization Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=402811 .



In advanced visualization market emerging markets, such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are the new revenue pockets for companies that are engaged in the development and marketing of advanced visualization solutions. Growing patient population, increasing number of age-related diseases, and rising trend of medical tourism (owing to low-cost treatments) are the key factors driving the demand for advanced visualization solutions in these emerging nations.

Major players in advanced visualization market include General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Terarecon, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Pro Medicus Limited (Australia), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Geveart N.V. (Belgium), and Qi Imaging, LLC (U.S.).

Growth of advanced visualization market driven by factors such as rapidly aging population, increasing focus on development of technologically advanced AV software, integration of AV solutions into PACS, and development of novel AV software that provide a wide range of functionalities. However, factors like declining reimbursement for radiology & unfavorable healthcare reforms in U.S. are restraining the growth of this market.

Get 30% Discount Now on “Advanced Visualization Market by Products (Hardware & Software), Services (Implementation, Maintenance & Consulting), Solution (Stand-alone, Enterprise), Application (Modality-MRI/CT/PET), (Clinical- Radiology, Cardiology) – Global Forecasts to 2020” report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=402811 .

Research Coverage

Advanced visualization market players primarily focus on development of innovative AV software, geographic expansion, & strategic acquisitions as key strategies to ensure their growth in advanced visualization market. Integration of AV solutions in mobile devices & evolution of new applications for AV software are expected to offer opportunities to market players for developing technologically advanced visualization & analysis software.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Hospitals and surgical centers segment is expected to account for largest share of the market due to rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies, patient preference for earlier and accurate disease diagnosis, and growing automation & digitalization of diagnostic workflow in healthcare facilities.

Contact Us:

ReportsandReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 100+ leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Tel. +1 888-391-5441

[email protected]