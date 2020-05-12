Advanced Transportation System Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth by Cubic IBM Kapsh Oracle Siemens Thales TomTom Cellint Garmin

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Advanced Transportation System Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
In 2017, the global Advanced Transportation System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Advanced Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Transportation System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cubic
IBM
Kapsh
Oracle
Siemens
Thales
TomTom
Cellint
Garmin
NovAtel
Qualcomm
Traffic Master
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Order Management System
Transportation Management
Warehouse Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Advanced Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Transportation System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Order Management System
1.4.3 Transportation Management
1.4.4 Warehouse Management
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Logistics
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Advanced Transportation System Market Size
2.2 Advanced Transportation System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Advanced Transportation System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Advanced Transportation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Advanced Transportation System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Advanced Transportation System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Advanced Transportation System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Advanced Transportation System Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Advanced Transportation System Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Advanced Transportation System Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players in China
7.3 China Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Advanced Transportation System Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Advanced Transportation System Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Advanced Transportation System Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players in India
10.3 India Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Advanced Transportation System Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Advanced Transportation System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Advanced Transportation System Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cubic
12.1.1 Cubic Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.1.4 Cubic Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cubic Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Kapsh
12.3.1 Kapsh Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.3.4 Kapsh Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Kapsh Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Siemens
12.5.1 Siemens Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.6 Thales
12.6.1 Thales Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.6.4 Thales Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Thales Recent Development
12.7 TomTom
12.7.1 TomTom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.7.4 TomTom Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.8 Cellint
12.8.1 Cellint Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.8.4 Cellint Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cellint Recent Development
12.9 Garmin
12.9.1 Garmin Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.9.4 Garmin Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.10 NovAtel
12.10.1 NovAtel Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Advanced Transportation System Introduction
12.10.4 NovAtel Revenue in Advanced Transportation System Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 NovAtel Recent Development
12.11 Qualcomm
12.12 Traffic Master
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
