Advanced Technologies Of Cross Laminated Timber Market in Global Industry To 2026

This report provides an exclusive analysis of the global cross laminated timber market in its revised report titled Cross Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Analysis 20132017 & Forecast 20182026. The main aim of this report is to offer an exhaustive analysis and insights pertaining to the cross laminated timber market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global cross laminated timber market in terms of market volume (Cubic Metre) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in the global cross laminated timber market according to type, end-use and application. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2026. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2018 to 2026. The study covers value chain analysis, cross laminated timber market dynamics, industry growth analysis, along with segmental-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per industry experts and findings of the report, the global cross laminated timber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % between 2018 and 2026 in terms of value. The increasing demand for timber-based construction is one of the key factors assisting the growth of the cross laminated timber market.

The Persistence Market Research report on cross laminated timber analyses the market at a regional as well as global level through market segmentation on the basis of type, end-use and application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on current trends, competition positioning, growth rates, market potential and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to readers and various stakeholders in the cross laminated timber market.

Cross laminated timber can be defined as mass timber or massive product. Cross laminated timber is constructed by layering kiln dried dimensional lumber in a crosswise manner, gluing the layers and pressing them into panels. Cross laminated timber is utilized in the construction of single and multifamily housing, commercial and high-rise buildings.

The report is structured to facilitate readers to develop a thorough understanding of the cross laminated timber market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market taxonomy, market background and market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional market analysis and competition assessment. Each section of the report covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the cross laminated timber market on the basis of historical developments, facts, key opinions collected from the market participants through the interviews and trends in the cross laminated timber market.

Cross Laminated Timber Market: Segmentation

The global cross laminated timber market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use, application and region.

Based on the type, the global cross laminated timber market has been segmented into:

Mechanically Fastened

Adhesive-Bonded

Based on the end-use, the global cross laminated timber market has been segmented into:

Residential

Commercial & Institutional

Industrial

Based on the application, the global cross laminated timber market has been segmented into:

Walls

Ceilings

Roof Structures

Beams

Based on the region, the global cross laminated timber market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

In the next section, the report describes the cross laminated timber market structure, macro-economic factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis and an overview of value chain along with the profitability margins, an indicative list of the key stakeholders involved in every stage and an assessment of the production vs. consumption scenario on the basis of regions.

The next section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (Cubic Metre) projections for the cross laminated timber market on the basis of respective segments at a global level. The global cross laminated timber market values represented in the section have been agglomerated by collecting the data and information at a regional level. Cross laminated timber market information along with the key insights and facts covers unique analysis frameworks such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, market attractiveness and share analysis for each sub-types of the segments covered in each segment.

The subsequent section of the report presents a summarized view of the global cross laminated timber market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.

The cross laminated timber market analysis section of the report covers weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth trends, market attractiveness analysis, market share analysis, and incremental $ opportunity assessment.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global cross laminated timber market, while the forecast presented in the section assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

The market numbers, pertaining to the regional as well as country level data and various segments by end-use industry are estimated through the combination of primary and secondary research among target regions and countries. Key sources referred to arrive at the global cross laminated timber market size include cross laminated timber manufacturers, suppliers, end-users, industry association & trade experts, along with the secondary documents available through public domain, paid database and PMRs in-house data repository.

In order to offer an accurate market forecast, PMRs proprietary regression analysis forecast model was then utilized to derive the market estimation for forecast years, which takes into account effects of certain direct and macro-economic factors on the global and regional target market. The pertinent opinions of key primary respondents for specific segments and geographies, were also taken into consideration for forecasting the segment level market size and dynamics.

In the final section of the report, competition landscape of the cross laminated timber market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their cross laminated timber market presence and key differentiating strategies. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the cross laminated timber market.

