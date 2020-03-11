Advanced Technologies : Adoptive Transfer of Autologous Lymphocytes Targeting Somatically Mutated Genes Market 2019

The value chain presented in the global Adoptive Transfer of Autologous Lymphocytes Targeting Somatically Mutated Genes market report offers a coup d’oeil at the current and prospective scenario between buyers, suppliers, and end-users. Using Porter’s five forces model, the analysts have provided a glimpse of the vital factors that can influence the Adoptive Transfer of Autologous Lymphocytes Targeting Somatically Mutated Genes market, such as the threats from substitutes, degree of competition, and bargaining power. While shedding light on the revenue and global penetration of major market players, the report puts forth a significant company market share analysis. The report also considers various decisive parameters that are likely to impact the demand in the Adoptive Transfer of Autologous Lymphocytes Targeting Somatically Mutated Genes industry to mark market attractiveness on the basis of key segments.

The report summarizes the current state of clinical research and trials, explains the impact of ACTs on the treatment of several metastasized malignancies, and also raises important concerns about the scalability and compatibility of TILs.

Report Includes

– An overview of both the problems and phenomenal opportunities with cell therapy and immunotherapy in general. While there are several biological and also commercial issues still to more completely resolve, perhaps the largest challenges are scalability and compatibility. Most developers begin by creating cell therapies for smaller groups of individuals, and then when they see real promise, the issue of scalability is addressed

– Detailed description about Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT), how it targets the somatic mutations by infusion of autologous or redirected tumor-specific T-cells and its impact on the treatment of several metastasized malignancies

– A brief examination of the patent landscape

– Insight into the structure and function of T lymphocytes, identification of the different types of T lymphocytes as well as identifying the T Cell growth factor

– Coverage of number of clinical trials being conducted to investigate the safety and efficacy of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) and investigate their use

– Evaluation of methods to improve TIL yield and tumor reactivity e.g. blockage of programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) and the effect of an agonistic 4-1BB antibody on TIL growth

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Adoptive Transfer of Autologous Lymphocytes Targeting Somatically Mutated Genes

Key Findings

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs): A New and Exciting Era in Cancer Treatments

Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) and Therapeutic TILs

Ground-Breaking Management of Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Successful Advances in TILs Therapies for Cholangiocarcinoma

Hope for Immunotherapy Treatments of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Limitations of ACT and Therapeutic TILs

Overcoming the Limitations of ACT and Therapeutic TILs

Expanding Clinical Trial Portfolio

Complexities of the TILs Patent Landscape

What’s Next for TILs?

Outlook and Implications

Chapter 2 References

