Advanced Process Control Market 2015-2025 Top Key Players- General electric Co., ABB Ltd., Aspen Technology, Yokogawa Electric Corp & Others

There has been continuous pressure on the process industries to improve the production process without declining the quality of the product. This has led to the implementation and development of advanced process control systems. In recent years, with the increase in global competition, government and environmental control regulations has stimulated the industrial organizations to focus on the sustainable operations. Advanced process control (APC) consists of a broad range of techniques and technologies designed to add up to the performance and economic improvement in the industries. Advanced process control (APC) are primarily implemented in process industries.

Advanced process controller, if implemented effectively, enables the organization to increase the efficiency, productivity and to reduce the downtime of the industry. Advanced process control market players can customize the advance process controller software so that it can be implemented for specific process control issues.

Advanced Process Control Market: Drivers & Restraints

Advance process control market have several advantages such as reduction in power consumption, improved production capacity, improved monitoring of key performance indicators, reduction in process settle time, increase in process safety, better equipment reliability and improved operational understanding. Other factors that are driving the advanced process control market are the development of infrastructure, IT services and hardware services. Increasing use of advanced process control in process industries are also driven due to the need to reduce emissions, increased operational flexibility and reliability, and reduced operational costs. The only challenge faced by advanced process control market is the reluctance to use the new advance process controllers over conventional technology mainly due to lack of proper knowledge.

Advanced Process Control Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global advance process control market is segmented into,

Advanced Regulatory Control

Multivariable Model Predictive Control

Inferential Control

Sequential Control

Compressor Control

On the basis of application, the global advance process control market is segmented into,

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Power

Chemicals

Others

Advanced Process Control Market: Region-wise Outlook

Advanced process control market constitute the largest market share in APC followed by North America. India and China, in the APAC region covers major market share. This is due to the increase in infrastructure development and rising demand for energy efficient production process. It is expected that Europe will have a significant market share in global advanced diode laser analyser market during the forecast period.

Advanced Process Control Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global advanced process control market are Rudolph Technologies, Inc., General electric Co., ABB Ltd., Aspen Technology, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc. Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG,.