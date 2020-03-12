Advanced Combat Helmet Market Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions, SWOT Analysis, Competitive analysis 2019

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market: Overview

The rapid escalation of global warfare, terrorist’s activities, cross border insurgencies and internal conflicts among others are increasing the need for more ballistic protective equipment. The advanced combat helmet is a modern combat helmet designed to protect soldiers head during any combat operations. The advanced combat helmet protects the soldiers from severe head injuries caused from gun shots, IED explosion, and inflammable liquids. The headgear is majorly used by military & defense forces and law enforcement agencies across the globe. These helmets are equipped with latest technologies such as night vision cameras and communication system for the ease of the soldier to combat the enemy.

The major factors boosting the market for advanced combat helmet are the growing demand for the safety of the soldiers, increasing need for use of the latest technologies, and mounting security threats. The advanced combat helmet protects the military personnel and law enforcement officers from mortar shrapnel, flying glass, explosive fragments among others. The night vision cameras are incorporated into the helmet to help the soldiers and law enforcement officers to operate in the dark as well. The earphones and microphones offer the military personnel and law enforcement officers the ability to communicate with each other and also help in better understanding of situational awareness. The world is facing a rapid growth in terrorism, and security threats which has increased the risk of the life of the soldiers. This has resulted in increase in demand for helmets among the military & defense and law enforcement agencies .However apart from the increasing demand, the advanced combat helmet has few limiting factors which are hindering the growth of the market such as the high cost of the head gear, and malfunctioning of few integrated technologies. The high cost of the scratch resistant glass, Kevlar fiber, night vision cameras and communication systems is increasing the cost of the final product which is hindering the adoption of the advanced combat helmet. Moreover, it has been noticed that few integrated technologies malfunction at times, which jeopardize the on field operations. These factors are inhibiting the growth of the market for advanced combat helmet during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market: Scope of the Study

The advanced combat helmet market is segmented on basis of application and geography. The major two application segments are military & defense and law enforcement agencies. The military & defense is heavily adopting the advanced combat helmet due to increasing security threats from terrorism, border insurgencies and global warfare. The law enforcement officers are responsible for the safeguarding of the nation’s internal factors from riots and conflicts. During any internal conflicts or riots, the law enforcement officers needs to be equipped with latest technology helmets to protect themselves from bullets, flying glass, and gun shots. This is boosting the advanced combat helmet market among the military & defense forces and law enforcement agencies.

Geographically, the advanced combat helmet market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific being the fastest growing market estimated during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are predicted to grow at a significant rate.

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market: Competitive Landscape

The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights the major segments for investing in the global advanced combat helmet market. The report intends to help the manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the market for advanced combat helmet.

The report also provides the description of different advanced combat helmet players across the globe. The company descriptions include SWOT analysis, strategies adopted by the companies to sustain in the industry of advanced combat helmet, regional presence and the financial information. The key players in the advanced combat helmet market are ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems, Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Revision Military, Morgan Advanced Material PLC, Ceradyne Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., MKU Limited and DuPont.

The segments covered in the Advanced Combat Helmet market are as follows:

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market, 2016-2024: By Application

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement Agencies

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market, 2016-2024: By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K

Germany

