Advanced Ceramics and Nanoceramic Powders

Summary

Advanced ceramics are a significant category of engineered materials pushing the performance of technology-based components and systems. They are an enabling technology critical to a wide range of applications including electronic devices and systems, high temperature applications such as advanced combustion engines and high temperature environments, and applications such as abrasives, cutting tools, and guide fixtures where high hardness and chemical stability is required. The advanced ceramic powders discussed in this report are categorized by their chemistry as oxides, carbides, nitrides and borides. An additional category of ceramic powders beginning to find its way out of R&D laboratories and into commercial applications are nanosized powders.

BCC Research estimates the market for advanced and nanosized ceramic powders at nearly REDACTED in 2017 and over REDACTED in 2018. This market is forecast to expand to approximately REDACTED in 2023, a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2094026

Reasons for Doing This Study

BCC Research published its first report on this subject, entitled Advanced Ceramic Powders, in 1994. Since then a succession of new developments has occurred, including the commercialization of powders using techniques previously confined to the laboratory and the introduction of nanoscale ceramic powders into the economy.

Report Scope:

For the various advanced ceramic and nanoscale powder types (oxides, carbides, nitrides, borides), the report provides an analysis of the material types in each category along with processing technologies, properties, applications, suppliers, prices and markets.

The technologies utilized in current commercial advanced ceramic powders and nanoscale powders reviewed in the report are categorized as being chemical and vapor- or gas-phase methodologies. The bulk of the technologies used in commercial production, such as the precipitation and sol-gel methods, are chemical based.

The qualitative and quantitative determinations embodied in this report are a valuable contribution to the current knowledge of advanced and nanoscale ceramic powders and their processing techniques, applications and markets. This information would be useful to companies that are facing decisions about strategies for expansion or entering new business sectors.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/advanced-ceramics-and-nanoceramic-powders

Report Includes:

– 37 data tables and 23 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Discussion of properties, advantages and disadvantages of the advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders

– Information on major issues related to the production and commercialization of advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders.

– Coverage of the technological and business issues related to the commercial production and use of advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders

– Quantification of advanced ceramic powders by their chemistry as oxides, carbides, nitrides, and borides

– Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Aremco Products, Baikowski Group, Cotronics Corp., Electro Abrasives Corp. and Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2094026

Companies Mentioned:

ABCR GMBH & CO. KG

ACUMENTRICS CORP.

ADVANCED COMPOSITE MATERIALS LLC.

ALMATIS GMBH

ALTAIR NANOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

ALTEO NA LLC

ALUCHEM INC.

ALUMINUM COMPANY OF AMERICA (ALCOA)

AMSC

AREMCO PRODUCTS

ARGONIDE CORP.

BAIKOWSKI GROUP

BASF AG

BAYER AG

BLOOM ENERGY INC.

C-E MINERALS

CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

CARBO CERAMICS

CATHAY PIGMENTS

CERADYNE INC.

CERALOX DIVISION

CERAMATEC INC.

CeramTec GMBH

CHEMAT TECHNOLOGY INC.

COORSTEK INC.

CORNING INC.

COTRONICS CORP.

DA NANOMATERIALS

DEMETER TECHNOLOGIES

E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS & CO.

ELECTRO ABRASIVES CORP.

ELKEM SILICON MATERIALS

EVONIK INDUSTRIES, AG

FERRO CORP.

FERROTEC CORP.

FUJIFILM PLANAR SOLUTIONS LLC

FUJIMI CORP.

GELEST INC.

GFS CHEMICALS INC.

H.C. STARK GMBH

HADRON TECHNOLOGIES INC.

HOOSIER MAGNETICS INC.

INFRAMAT CORP.

INNOVA SUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

INNOVNANO

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.

KENNAMETAL INC.

KYOCERA CORP.

MACH 1 INC.

MARKINTER CO.

MATERIALS MODIFICATION INC.

MATERION CORP.

MEL CHEMICALS

MER CORP.

MICRO ABRASIVES CORP.

MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC.

MS TECHNOLOGY INC.

NANOCEROX

NANOGRAM CORP.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

NANOSYS CORP.

NEI CORP.

NEXTECH

NYACOL NANO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

OERLIKON METCO INC.

POWDER PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY

PQ CORP.

PRAXAIR SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES

PRAXAIR SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

PRIMET PRECISION MATERIALS INC.

READE ADVANCED MATERIALS

Rio Tinto Alcan

SAINT-GOBAIN CERAMICS AND PLASTICS

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS INC.

SOLVAY

STEWARD ADVANCED MATERIALS

STREM CHEMICALS

STRYKER ORTHOBIOLOGICS

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD.

SUPERIOR GRAPHITE CO.

TOSOH CORP.

TRS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

UBE INDUSTRIES LTD.

UK ABRASIVES INC.

UMICORE

UNIMIN CORP.

UNITED STATES PRODUCTS CO.

US TECHNICAL CERAMICS

WASHINGTON MILLS ELECTRO MINERALS CORP.

YAGEO CORP.

ZIRCOA INC.

ZYP COATINGS INC.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019