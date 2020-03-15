Adult Vibrator Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2025

“Global Adult Vibrator Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
An adult vibrator is an object or device that is primarily used to facilitate human sexual pleasure, Many popular adult vibrators are designed to resemble human genitals and may be vibrating or non-vibrating.
The adult vibrator market in North America is witnessing rapid growth. The rise in demand for adult toys from older women and couples is driving sales in this region. Changing cultural values and the rising propensity to experiment with adult toys, will lead to an increase in demand for adult toys during the forecast period. Retailers are creating prominent shelf lines for sexual health and wellness products. The US accounts for the larger share of the market, while Canada, too, is witnessing strong demand.
The global Adult Vibrator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Adult Vibrator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adult Vibrator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BMS Factory
California Exotic
Church & Dwight
LELO
Reckitt Benckiser
Standard Innovation (We-Vibe)
Adam & Eve
Ann Summers
Aneros
Bad Dragon
Beate Uhse
Crave
Dame Products
Diamond Products
Eves Garden
Fun Factory
Happy Valley
Holistic Wisdom
Jopen
Lovehoney
Love Life Products
Minna Life
Tantus
TENGA
The Pleasure Chest (Crystal Delights)
Vibratex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Insertion Vibrators
Dual-Purpose Vibrators
External Vibrators
Segment by Application
Adult and Specialty Stores
Online Retail Stores
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Adult Vibrator Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Adult Vibrator Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Adult Vibrator Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Adult Vibrator Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Adult Vibrator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Adult Vibrator Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adult Vibrator Business
Chapter Eight: Adult Vibrator Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Adult Vibrator Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
