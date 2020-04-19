Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Receptor (Adrenocorticotropin Receptor or Melanocortin Receptor 2 or ACTHR or MC2R)-Pipeline Review, 2019

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Receptor (Adrenocorticotropin Receptor or Melanocortin Receptor 2 or ACTHR or MC2R) pipeline Target constitutes close to 6 molecules. The latest report Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Receptor – Pipeline Review, H2 2018, outlays comprehensive information on the Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Receptor (Adrenocorticotropin Receptor or Melanocortin Receptor 2 or ACTHR or MC2R) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Receptor (Adrenocorticotropin Receptor or Melanocortin Receptor 2 or ACTHR or MC2R) – The adrenocorticotropic hormone receptor also known as the melanocortin receptor 2 is a type of melanocortin receptor (type 2) which is specific for ACTH. ACTH receptor is found in the zona fasciculata of adrenal cortex. Binding of the receptor by ACTH stimulates the production of cortisol.

The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 1, 1, 2 and 1 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System, Metabolic Disorders, Genetic Disorders and Musculoskeletal Disorders which include indications Infantile Spasm (West Syndrome), Pituitary ACTH Hypersecretion (Cushing Disease), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Gouty Arthritis (Gout) and Multiple Sclerosis.

Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Receptor (Adrenocorticotropin Receptor or Melanocortin Receptor 2 or ACTHR or MC2R) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ipsen SA

MallInckrodt Plc

Novartis AG

